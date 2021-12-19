Voyager 2021 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
SportUpdated

Why men's football missed out on High Performance Sport NZ funding

4 minutes to read
The Oly Whites impressed en route to the quarter-finals at the Olympics. Photo / Getty

The Oly Whites impressed en route to the quarter-finals at the Olympics. Photo / Getty

Michael Burgess
By
Michael Burgess

Reporter

New Zealand Football weren't eligible to receive any funding for their men's Olympic programme because the Oly Whites are not classified as a senior national team.

Last Friday High Performance Sport New Zealand unveiled their

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.