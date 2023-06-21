Why Josh Lord is shocked about his All Blacks recall

Josh Lord has taken the long road back to the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

Two-test All Black Josh Lord is as surprised as anyone about his recall to the black jersey.

A ruptured ACL last May would begin a long and winding 11-month journey back to the field, but within a year, the Chiefs lock returned and earned selection for the Rugby Championship, starting next month.

“I was a little bit in shock to be fair,” he says.

“I guess after my knee injury last year, it was always a goal to hopefully get another crack at the All Blacks.”

It’s not the first time a feeling of shock has surrounded Lord’s career.

His call-up for the 2021 end-of-year tests as a 20-year-old with one Super Rugby season under his belt raised eyebrows.

But before Lord could prove himself with further experience in the test arena, his knee injury would put a halt to his 2022 season, causing him to miss last July’s test series against Ireland.

Even after being back for two months, the 2.03m forward admits he had his own doubts about being back in black.

“Missing quite a large part of the season this year with my knee, then playing a few games and missing time with another setback with my concussion, it’s been a little bit of a stop-start year.”

Despite his limited opportunities, it’s been enough for Lord to be one of Ian Foster’s five second-rowers, alongside Chiefs teammates Brodie Retallick and Tupou Vaa’i, and the Crusaders’ Sam Whitelock and Scott Barrett.

The ruptured knee was Lord’s first major injury of his career, giving him ample time away from the game, something he’d rarely experienced up until that point.

“I’ve been fortunate to be healthy my whole career, so being out for 9-10 months was a bit of a shock to the system.

“It was a good time to learn a bit more about myself and about the professionalism around rehab and recovery.

Lord would go on to be a fixture at the Chiefs’ training facility on a regular basis, surrounded by fellow teammates on the mend – Simon Parker, Gideon Wrampling and Anton Lienert-Brown.

“We had a good crew coming off long-term injuries and working hard behind the scenes. A lot of thanks to them and the medical team as well.”

Staying away from rugby would also prove to be a challenge, with the former Hamilton Boys’ High School student helping his alma mater’s 1st XV.

“I spent a little time with the locks there and it was good for me to give back to my old school and hopefully the boys learned a little bit.”

His time off encouraged a change in mindset, although All Blacks selection remained stuck at the back of his mind.

“I guess never being injured, you take playing footy for granted and then being out for so long, it put a different perspective on playing, so I was just out there enjoying every opportunity and grabbing everything with two hands.”

Lord would catch the eye of Foster once again - the same man who gave the lock his shock selection back in 2021.

“I knew I was in the mix, but you just never know until the team’s named,” he says.

But his attention’s no longer on his recall with the Super Rugby decider against the Crusaders in Hamilton on the horizon.

“We’ve only lost one game this year and I think we deserve to go in there confidently, but looking at the Crusaders’ track record, they’ve won six in a row, so they’re going to be a well-respected team.

“They’ve got a good forward pack, so it’s going to be critical at the set piece area.

“Our backs have been firing all season so if we give them good ball, we can let them work their magic outside.”

Sending off fellow second-rower Retallick in his final Chiefs game also adds an extra incentive for Lord.

“Being able to watch him up close, it’s a little bit different when you watch him on TV, he’s special.

“He’s arguably the best lock in the world and he probably has been for the last 8-10 years, so he’s been a big help for me and my footy.”