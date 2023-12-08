Change is coming to the All Blacks as Scott Robertson’s regime ushers in a new dawn next year. One of the big questions is whether that will extend to anointing a change of All Blacks captain. Liam Napier assesses the candidates.

Sam Cane

As the incumbent All Blacks captain, the leadership mantle is Cane’s to lose.

Throughout Ian Foster’s turbulent tenure, Cane was his trusted lieutenant. He carried a heavy burden through some of the most challenging times in All Blacks history – such is the weight attached to being the national skipper. And to his credit, Cane never ducked that responsibility.

Cane’s form and leadership were widely scrutinised during the past four years but he maintained Foster’s unwavering support and, crucially, the backing of the playing group.

Frequent injury issues didn’t help Cane sustain consistent form but he was a force for the Chiefs as they surged to this year’s Super Rugby final.

A back complaint initially stunted Cane’s World Cup campaign but after regaining fitness in the pool stages, he produced his best performance for the All Blacks to help inspire their memorable, revenge-tinged quarter-final victory over Ireland.

Two weeks later in the World Cup final, Cane’s unfortunate reactionary red card contributed to the All Blacks’ deflating defeat to the Springboks.

Cane’s game, particularly his ruthless defensive qualities and utter commitment to the collisions, are built for the test arena. It’s with this disregard for his body he inspires others to follow, and garners respect.

Scott Robertson, in perhaps the most pivotal decision to start his tenure, faces a delicate balancing act that essentially boils down to how much should he change and how much should he keep from the previous era. Recent player interviews will help shape his view, too.

Robertson and his incoming management represent a fresh start. Is there a need for a new captain to lead that change?

Cane and Foster are intrinsically linked which may lead Robertson to seek a different approach. While Cane commands loyalty from established All Blacks so, too, will other captaincy candidates should they be bestowed the honour.

Cane turns 32 in January and will be 35 by the next World Cup. He’s vastly experienced, having played 95 tests.

At this stage, Cane is signed with New Zealand Rugby through to 2025, leaving the door ajar for an exploratory period to grasp his standing under Robertson before determining his next career move. That includes skipping next year’s Super Rugby season in favour of a lucrative six-month stint in Japan where Cane hopes to improve his speed and agility in the fast-paced League One.

In assessing his captaincy candidates Robertson must decide whether he views the All Blacks openside role as contestable – with Dalton Papali’i pushing his case for the Blues – or whether Cane is guaranteed selection for the foreseeable future.

Those factors will determine if Cane adds to his 27 tests (18 wins) as captain.

Scott Barrett

With the largest changes in two decades sweeping through the All Blacks, alignment between coach and captain is more important than ever. As Foster and Cane proved, in testing times coach and captain must stick together.

Robertson and Barrett share a long-standing relationship. At the Crusaders Robertson first promoted Barrett to full-time captain in 2020. While he missed that campaign with a foot injury, Barrett led the Crusaders to the past two Super Rugby titles.

Barrett is contracted until 2025 but such is career trajectory, it’s impossible to see him going anywhere before the next World Cup. He is a long-term leader of the All Blacks forward pack.

Before Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick’s post-World Cup exits, Barrett was already viewed as the All Blacks’ leading lock, with forwards coach Jason Ryan often lauding his efforts.

With those legends of the game moving on, Barrett’s status is further elevated. The only question now is whether Tupou Vaa’i, Josh Lord or Patrick Tuipulotu will join him in the second row.

Scott Barrett is the only All Black in history to have been served two red cards. Photo / Getty Images

If there’s a concern with Barrett’s captaincy credentials it comes in the form of his penchant for cards. Barrett is the only All Black in history to receive two red cards – the first for a shoulder to the head contact with then Wallabies skipper Michael Hooper in 2019, the second for two yellow cards in the record defeat to the Springboks at Twickenham. In another rash moment he earned an unnecessary yellow card late in the World Cup semifinal blowout of the Pumas. This is an area Barrett must address.

In a dynamic contact sport cards are inevitable. Some, though, are avoidable and the All Blacks captain must lead by example.

The other aspect for Robertson to determine is how Barrett would handle the added on- and off-field pressures, demands and referee interactions that come with the All Blacks captaincy. At test level, Barrett has yet to juggle those responsibilities.

Should Robertson opt for a captaincy change, the 30-year-old Barrett is the leading contender.

Ardie Savea

Savea has long been an inspirational figure in New Zealand rugby – and is now at the peak of his powers after recognition as World Rugby Player of the Year following the pinnacle global tournament. He was a consistent standout figure in France, particularly in the quarter-final victory against Ireland, where he and Cane worked superbly in tandem to dominate the breakdown.

Like Cane and Barrett, Savea is contracted through to 2025 with that juncture designed to maximise his earning potential two years out from the next World Cup.

While he will skip next year’s Super Rugby competition to cash in with a six-month sabbatical in Japan, Savea has captained the Hurricanes since 2021 and is expected to assume that responsibility upon returning.

Ardie Savea gets his point across to Wayne Barnes during the Rugby World Cup final. Photo / Getty Images

Savea has led the All Blacks eight times – from his 81 tests – for six wins and two defeats. On some of those occasions, his tactical decision-making has been questioned.

During Foster’s tenure, Savea was never the first-choice captain – instead claiming the role when Cane was injured or, before this year at least, when Sam Whitelock was unavailable.

Savea is widely respected by his peers and will be an integral member of Robertson’s senior leadership group. A third World Cup is well within the 30-year-old’s reach.

His elevation to the full-time All Blacks captaincy under Robertson would, however, surprise. Regardless of his captaincy status Savea will continue to inspire through his actions.

Liam Napier has been a sports journalist since 2010, and his work has taken him to World Cups in rugby, netball and cricket, boxing world title fights and Commonwealth Games.