Rachin Ravindra has shot himself into the search engines of the world with his maiden international century against England in the Cricket World Cup opener against England in Ahmedebad.

By hitting 123 not out and forming an unbeaten second-wicket partnership with Devon Conway (152no), the Black Caps youngster has become literally an overnight sensation.

But who is Rachin Ravindra? Never fear, the NZ Herald will take you on his journey.

Born to Indian parents in Wellington in 1999, his name was formed from two of the greatest cricketers of all time, Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar.

His father Ravi Krishnamurthy, a software architect, played club-level cricket in his hometown of Bangalore, before settling in New Zealand.

Ravindra attended Hutt International Boys’ School in Upper Hutt and was named in the New Zealand under-19 Cricket World Cup squads for the 2016 and 2018 tournaments.

In the 2016 tournament, as a 16-year-old, he opened the batting alongside Glenn Phillips, now his Black Caps teammate. They suffered a shock defeat to Nepal to miss out on the knockout round.

Rachin Ravindra top-scored for the Black Caps in a warm-up match against Pakistan before the Cricket World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

After the 2018 tournament, the International Cricket Council named Ravindra as the rising star of the squad. He is the only one from that team to have made the Cricket World Cup squad.

In June 2018, he was awarded a contract with Wellington, making his his first List A century against Auckland in 2019. In the 2020 Plunket Shield season, he scored his maiden first-class century.

He was then named in the 2020 New Zealand A side, scoring a century against the touring West Indies.

The following year was a big one. He was included in the squad for the inaugural World Test Championship final but did not feature. He then made his international debut for the T20 series against Bangladesh and his test debut against India in November. However, it took him until 2023 to make his ODI debut for the Black Caps, against Sri Lanka in March.

Speaking after his test debut against India, Ravindra said it was the “stuff you dream about”.

“It was a pretty incredible moment – really taking in the crowd and how loud they were and all the fielders around the bat, it’s stuff you dream about as a kid when you watch test matches like that – that’s where your heroes and idols are made.

“Being able to bat with guys who I’ve played with throughout the start of my career and somehow manage our nerves together, it was a pretty special feeling and to be able to come out with a draw was incredible.”

Devon Conway (left) and Rachin Ravindra combined for a match-winning stand overnight against England. Photo / Photosport

In last night’s opening match of the 2023 Cricket World Cup, Ravindra became the fifth Kiwi to score a century on his ODI World Cup debut. It was also the fastest century by any New Zealand player in a World Cup, taking him just 82 balls. He and Conway registered the fourth-highest partnership in World Cup history.

NZ Herald’s Kris Shannon had glowing praise for the young batter in his match report.

“Ravindra, batting at No 3 in place of the rehabilitating Kane Williamson, set the tone with a level of poise to belie his 23 years, thriving especially against extra pace while stroking boundaries square and straight.

“His first name inspired by Rahul Dravid and Sachin Tendulkar, the timing Ravindra displayed was worthy of that lofty billing, scoring a maiden international ton with [Tendulkar] in the building.”

