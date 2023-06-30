White Ferns v Sri Lanka live updates: 2nd ODI in Galle

Suzie Bates playing a shot during the opening ODI against Sri Lanka. Photosport

Live updates of the second ODI between the White Ferns and Sri Lanka.

Game one - Sri Lanka won by nine wickets

The White Ferns have begun their tour of Sri Lanka on the back foot, suffering their first ever defeat to the hosts in any format.

Following a rain delay the opening ODI in Galle was reduced to 28 overs with New Zealand reaching 170 for five. Amelia Kerr top scored with 40 from 51 balls while Maddy Green added 38 from 30 before she was run out.

Sri Lanka then cruised to a nine wicket victory with an over remaining.

Chamari Athapaththu scored 108 from 83 balls to lead her side to a historic win in a partnership of 159 with opener Vishmi Gunaratne who made 50 from 74 balls.