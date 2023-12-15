Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine in action during the second ODI against Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine in action during the second ODI against Pakistan. Photo / Photosport

The White Ferns will be desperate to extend the careers of Suzie Bates and Sophie Devine as long as modern medicine allows.

The veteran pair both passed major milestones during a nail-biting one-wicket over Pakistan in the second ODI on Friday — then watched from the sidelines as their team contrived to almost lose the match.

The hosts had been cruising to their target of 221 at Hagley Oval when Bates and Maddy Green were in the middle with the score on 155-2 in the 32nd over.

But after the opener departed for 74 off 91 — ending a 142-run partnership — and Green followed four overs later for 83 off 86, an inexperienced middle order crumbled to leave a lot of work for the bowlers.

New Zealand lost 6-43 in the space of 10 overs and it could have been worse. Georgia Plimmer, whose 10 made her one of only four batters to reach double figures, saw three caught-and-bowled chances spilled before being trapped plumb.

Fortunately for the Ferns, the steady head of another veteran in Lea Tahuhu (21no off 26) combined with No 11 Fran Jonas (5no) to help the hosts limp over the line, with a wide from the final ball of the 49th over sealing an unassailable 2-0 series lead.

In fairness to the younger players, Devine offered little assistance in the chase, throwing away her wicket in the third over as the White Ferns fell to 13-2 following Amelia Kerr’s dismissal.

But Devine could be forgiven for her loose shot given how well she was seeing the ball during the first ODI in Queenstown, when she smacked six sixes in seven deliveries en route to a 36-ball knock of 70. And the skipper had earlier chimed in with 3-25 with the ball, albeit two of those wickets coming when Pakistan’s tail looked to add to their side’s modest total in the last over.

Devine’s third scalp — which saw Pakistan dismissed from the final ball — was her 100th in ODI cricket. With that wicket, she became the third woman to add a century of scalps to 3000 runs, joining Australian Ellyse Perry and Stafanie Taylor of the West Indies.

At 34, Devine is more integral to her side than ever, no teammate capable of matching her clean hitting and rapid accumulation. It was clear during last year’s failed World Cup campaign that the White Ferns’ fortunes are intertwined with her own, and nothing in the previous 18 months has altered that link.

At least Devine can generally rely on Bates for consistent contributions, but the finish line is even closer in sight for the 36-year-old.

Bates, when she does eventually retire, will leave a massive legacy in the women’s game. After notching her 13th ODI century on Tuesday — sitting second on the all-time list — Bates today moved past Taylor and into third in career run-scoring.

The dual international finished her innings with 5565 runs, almost 1000 clear of Amy Satterthwaite atop the New Zealand charts and trailing only India’s Mithali Raj (7805) and England’s Charlotte Edwards (5992).

Bates will have a few more opportunities this summer to further close the gap on the retired Edwards, with Monday’s third and final match against Pakistan followed by England’s visit in March.

And the White Ferns will pray both she and Devine intend to continue for another summer or two yet.