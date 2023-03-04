Wellington celebrate their victory over Canterbury. Photo / photosport.nz

A run-a-ball ton from Maddy Green has lifted Wellington to a drought-breaking triumph - and denied her “mentor” a dream farewell.

Green set the Wellington Blaze on course for victory in the Hallyburton Johnstone Shield final in Queenstown today, collecting 106 of her side’s total of 258-8.

Led by the retiring Amy Satterthwaite, who scored 66 off 72 in her final list A match, Canterbury then fell four runs short of chasing down their target.

The win gave Wellington sole ownership of the Shield for the first time since the 1989-90 season - having shared the honour with Canterbury in 2003-04 - and secured revenge after the Magicians had beaten them in last month’s Super Smash final.

Satterthwaite was one of her side’s heroes in the T20 decider and threatened to repeat those efforts before becoming one of Leigh Kasperek’s four victims.

That left Green with mixed emotions - elated to help the Blaze finally enjoy one-day success while also feeling for her good friend and former White Ferns teammate.

“We haven’t won the HBJ since 1989, so I’m really happy for the girls - they’ve been playing some great cricket over the last few years,” Green said. “Amy’s so fantastic in a chase, so I really thought she might’ve brought it home for them.

“Amy’s not just a legend of Canterbury cricket, but New Zealand women’s cricket as well. It’s fitting for her to play in two finals this season, and she’s just showed her class again and again.

“Amy’s been a great mentor for me throughout my career. She’ll be really missed for her personality - not just for what she can do on a cricket field.”

Satterthwaite’s abilities were fully needed following Green’s match-winning knock, assisted by a half-century from opener Jess McFadyen.

Canterbury were on 45-2 when the 36-year-old entered the field through a guard of honour for her 323rd list A game, proceeding to keep the required run rate in check and keep her side in the hunt.

But Satterthwaite was eventually stumped in the 45th over and, despite a late cameo of 31 off 22 by wife Lea Tahuhu, the Magicians couldn’t conjure the perfect ending.

“It’s sort of hit me, the realisation that this is it,” Satterthwaite said. “I’ve felt really comfortable with my decision, but when it came to the last day there’s been some interesting emotions.

“I had to write a little note on the wall, saying, ‘Don’t be sad that it’s over, be happy that it happened’.”