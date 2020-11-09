Which celebs can actually play basketball? Ranking the All Star Celeb Slam players

Silver Ferns greats, chart-topping musicians, politicians, All Blacks and UFC stars will all do battle in the All Star Celeb Slam basketball event later this month.

Celebrities will play alongside members of the Breakers in mixed teams, with proceeds from the game going towards the Starship Foundation.

Today the sides will be picked in a draft led by captains Tom Abercrombie and Finn Delany.

Christopher Reive runs through the celebs on offer and creates a big board of how they should be picked in the draft.

Roger Tuivasa-Sheck (Team Abercrombie) and Junior Fa (Team Delany) have already been drafted.

23 – 20: Tai Webster, Corey Webster, Jarrad Weeks and Rob Loe.

All current members of the Breakers, let's leave these actual basketball players to last. When it gets to that point, I'm taking Loe first – because of height and he once annihilated me in a game of horse. Take your pick with the rest, I'll go Weeks, Corey Webster then Tai Webster.

19. David Seymour

You definitely can't fault Seymour's enthusiasm – anyone who watched Dancing with the Stars will attest to that – and he'll no doubt boost morale.

18. Greg Murphy

If his directive isn't to drive the lane, then that's an opportunity missed.

17. Nouri

With so many athletes/ex-athletes on the board, those in the non-sporting world slip down the draft. Can Nouri hoop? Let's give her the ball and see what happens.

16. Chloe Swarbrick

After flexing on the establishment to claim the Auckland Central seat, Swarbrick will be ready to flex on the competition on the court. Whether or not she'll get that chance remains to be seen, but the effort level will be high.

15. Chris Mac

I know about as much as the next guy about Six60, but they seem like a band who would hoop on tour in their down time, so I expect Mac to have some game based on that wild assumption.

14. Carlos Spencer

A playmaker by trade, Spencer could have some skill in creating for his teammates – though I hope to see some trick shots throw up by the King.

13. Zoi Sadowski-Synnott

This may just be a wild generalisation, but a lot of young athletes are great at a lot of sports. Even if Sadowski-Synnott isn't the greatest baller, she'll have that youthful enthusiasm that gives her an unmatched engine. I have a sneaking suspicion she's going to fill it up.

12. Eric Murray

Much like his performance on Celebrity Treasure Island, Murray is likely to be the most competitive player out there. You can guarantee he'll hold his team up to a certain standard.

11. Shane Young

Young could be a sneaky good pick up across the floor. He's quick, but has good size so could be used as a screener, and I'm sure he's capable of putting the ball in the basket.

10. Israel Adesanya

Has the strength, height and athleticism to make his presence felt down low. He'll be a factor in rebounding and put backs on the offensive end, and will bring the vibes to lift team chemistry to a level over 9000 – also expect him to be drafted higher than this.

9. Ruby Tui

Tui is an absolute athlete and would no doubt play from opening whistle to final whistle if needed. Will bring the hustle, and that's something basketball players have made career out of – isn't that right, Dillon Boucher?

8. Johnny Tuivasa-Sheck

Shot a promo video showing a pretty good handle and no shooting ability. I'm going to hazard a guess he was foxing with his shooting and actually has a pretty nice touch. If not, at least he's got style points for his handling.

7. Kai Kara-France

Yes, he's 5'4" but hey, Charlotte Hornets great Muggsy Bogues was only 5'3" and he had a long career in the NBA. Anyone who follows Kara-France on Instagram will have seen while he doesn't have the prettiest style, he's got speed and can handle the ball okay enough.

6. Liam Messam

Imagine turning to chase the ball-handler and running into a screen set by Liam Messam – that's probably not one you're fighting through. Messam can be an enforcer and volume rebounder in the Zach Randolph model.

5. Jordan River

From what I learnt on his Instagram account, the Mai FM DJ has some game – or, at least, his social team does, having gone through their recent season unbeaten. Obviously knows his way around a court and I'm happy taking him here.

4. Guy Williams

A well-known basketball tragic, I'd like to think he has at least some skill or touch near the hoop. If he does, he could be a real weapon in the paint.

3. Jenny-May Clarkson

A former Silver Ferns mid-courter, so I'm taking her early for her passing. A good passer is key to a fast, free-flowing attack and Clarkson can facilitate that.

2. Irene van Dyk

The greatest shooter the Silver Ferns have ever known, van Dyk should make a living in the paint and has the height to be effective down there. Some might call it a safe pick, others would call it smart.

1. Maia Wilson

Her credentials as the current Silver Ferns goal shoot definitely add to the claim for No1 pick, but her background in basketball seals it. She won a basketball scholarship to the University of Idaho in 2015, but turned it down to pursue netball. Has game, will turn out.