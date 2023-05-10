Richie Mo'unga is one of several current All Blacks heading offshore after this year's Rugby World Cup. Photo / Getty Images

A new agreement with the Japanese Rugby Football Union won’t change New Zealand Rugby’s stance on All Blacks selection eligibility.

On Wednesday, NZR announced they had signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the JRFU to explore strategic and commercial opportunities until the end of 2027.

While there are several plans for what could come from that partnership, a change in All Blacks selection criteria is not one.

As it stands, athletes hoping to earn the chance to don the black jersey must be playing in New Zealand, with those playing in offshore competitions such as Japanese League One being ineligible for All Blacks selection.

NZR chief executive Mark Robinson said there are no plans to change that rule.

“From time to time there is a discussion with the board about the eligibility law, but there’s nothing imminent around a change to that,” Robinson said.

“Certainly that’s not something that will be altered because of this partnership, so it’s very much a status quo position on that.

“Signing of this MoU doesn’t change that. There’s no imminent or existing conversation about that from New Zealand Rugby at the moment. Our position is very clear.”

The selection policy was brought into the spotlight late last month by incoming All Blacks coach Scott Robertson, who said he would be open to the idea of selecting overseas-based players.

His comments came as the All Blacks prepare to lose a number of big names to Japan and Europe following the World Cup, including the two incumbent first five-eighth options Richie Mo’unga and Beauden Barrett, and first-choice halfback Aaron Smith.

However, while many of those departing for lucrative offshore deals are veteran talents, NZR have re-signed several players who shape as key members of the All Blacks squad beyond 2023 such as Rieko Ioane, Damian McKenzie, Ethan de Groot and Scott Barrett.

At the time of Robertson’s comments, Robinson didn’t rule out the possibility, but on Wednesday confirmed there is no intention of changing that policy any time soon.

The deal with the JRFU could, however, see Japan-based Kiwi players taking on familiar faces in the form of cross-over matches between New Zealand Super Rugby Pacific sides and Japanese League One teams. Exactly how that would look, however, was unclear when Robinson spoke to media on Wednesday, but it would be outside of the regular season, suggesting preseason clashes would be a potential outcome.

What the MoU does confirm is regular fixtures in Japan against Japanese opposition for the All Blacks, Māori All Blacks and All Blacks XV over the next five years, beginning with two fixtures for the All Blacks XV in July – one against Japan and the other against Japan XV.

Robinson did clarify that the MoU was for the New Zealand teams to play against Japanese opposition in Japan and not simply take a high-profile test to the country.

“We’re really clear that it’s a bilateral partnership. This was a real priority for us to work towards including and we’re pleased we have.”