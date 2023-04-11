Voyager 2022 media awards
What exodus? How the All Blacks are winning the war for talent - Gregor Paul

Gregor Paul
By
4 mins to read
Ardie Savea, Ethan de Groot and Samisoni Taukei'aho of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The retention wins are piling up for New Zealand Rugby and fears of a World Cup exodus are starting to feel like they might be greatly exaggerated.

There was a time a couple of

