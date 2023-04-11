Ardie Savea, Ethan de Groot and Samisoni Taukei'aho of the All Blacks. Photo / Photosport

OPINION:

The retention wins are piling up for New Zealand Rugby and fears of a World Cup exodus are starting to feel like they might be greatly exaggerated.

There was a time a couple of months ago when it felt like just about every well-known player in the country would be departing after the World Cup.

But that was illusionary. It was efficient house-keeping rather than high drama as that flow of announcements in early February was the big names confirming what everyone either already knew or expected.

It was the natural attrition that we have come to expect — the long-serving, loyal servants calling time.

Aaron Smith is off to Japan because after 12 seasons being the All Blacks first-choice halfback, it’s simply time for him to bid farewell to test rugby.

It’s the same for Sam Whitelock and Brodie Retallick. They are integral players to the All Blacks today but know that the toll of the last 10 years will prevent them from being integral to the All Blacks tomorrow.

Dane Coles is closer to his late 30s than his mid-30s and is retiring and to date, Richie Mo’unga is the only player who has unexpectedly called time on his New Zealand career.

His impending departure to Japan — on a three-year deal — is one that will hurt the All Blacks as he’s decided to move on just as he’s starting to find himself in test rugby and understand what it takes to be a world class No 10.

Richie Mo'unga in action for the Crusaders. Photo / Photosport

But given the seemingly inexhaustible supply of money building within Japan’s leading clubs and the omnipresent pull of European clubs, who can magic a half million dollars for players not even regularly starting in Super Rugby, losing just the one ‘must keep’ player so far is a miraculously good result.

All Blacks coach elect Scott Robertson is going to find that the cupboard is not alarmingly bare when he takes over, but in fact well-stocked with precisely the sort of players around whom he’s inevitably going to end up building his team.

In the last few weeks Ethan de Groot, Samisoni Taukei’aho and Tyrel Lomax have all re-signed.

These three will likely become the All Blacks starting front-row throughout the next World Cup cycle and if the results and performances of 2020 and 2021 taught Kiwis anything, it was surely the importance of having rugged, set-piece proficient tight forwards.

To re-sign all three, with Codie Taylor and Joe Moody also staying in New Zealand after the World Cup, is a massive coup: front-rowers are the real rock stars of test rugby, and the All Blacks will have quite the portfolio if they can also sign Fletcher Newell through to 2027.

Scott Barrett’s decision to stay until 2025 was considerably more significant than was realised as he seems destined to grow into a global superstar when he no longer has to operate in the shadow of Whitelock and Retallick.

Patrick Tuipulotu and Tupou Vai’i have both committed until 2025 and so there are at least two other solid options for Robertson at lock next year.

Ardie Savea, albeit with a sabbatical in Japan next year, is staying until at least 2025. Dalton Papalii will be here next year and given that he’ll likely be on Robertson’s short-list as All Blacks captain, persuading him to commit for longer must be a short-odds possibility.

Jordie Barrett is staying. David Havili is staying and now there are arguably six players who will determine what sort of future the All Blacks can expect to enjoy in the next World Cup cycle.

Rieko Ioane during an All Blacks training session. Photo / Photosport

If NZR can persuade Rieko Ioane, Will Jordan, Damian McKenzie, Cullen Grace, Leicester Fainga’anuku and Mark Telea to stay in New Zealand until 2027, then it would be a spectacular vote of confidence in the regime, and just as importantly, a massive boost for Super Rugby to know that so much star quality will be gracing the competition for the next four years.

The icing on the cake, will be Sam Cane committing for at least two more years and persuading Beauden Barrett to come home from Japan after one season rather than fulfil the second-year option he has with Toyota.

Both men have their critics, but they still have an enormous amount to give to the All Blacks and their experience, professionalism and ability to drive standards across the board are qualities the squad will always need.

Even if Cane and Barrett decide to call it a day in New Zealand, it would be wrong to say the country suffered a World Cup exodus.

NZR is winning the war for talent and Robertson will begin his new role almost spoiled for playing riches.