Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Western Springs gender row: Rivals push back as Northern Region Football fixture postponed

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Western Springs had their scheduled fixture postponed by Northern Regional Football. Photo / Photosport

Western Springs had their scheduled fixture postponed by Northern Regional Football. Photo / Photosport

Rival football clubs are unhappy Western Springs have been allowed to postpone a women’s premier team’s fixture after players had vowed to walk out over concerns of gender inequality at the club.

The Herald understands

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport