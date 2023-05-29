Western Springs women's football team took to the pitch against the Hibiscus Coast at Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa. Photo / Alex Burton

Western Springs premier women’s football team returned to the park again after two weeks away from the pitch — and did so in a different kit from usual.

The team played Hibiscus Coast AFC away yesterday in round eight of the Northern Regional Football League (NRFL), where they had a 3-0 victory.

They fielded a team fairly close to their strongest starting XI.

It comes two weeks after the players stepped away from the Auckland club after ongoing equality disputes between their team and the board.

The issues revealed to the Herald earlier this month highlighted “highly misogynistic” behaviours from a predominately male board.

Another matter in the dispute was the club’s phallic logo, which was reportedly an ongoing joke of some men at the club.

Western Springs Association Football Club's logo. Photo / WSAFC

On Sunday, the players returned to play for the club but wore an all-black kit, without any logo.

This was different from their traditional white and green home uniform and the black and green away kit.

The players played before their mediation date set for May 30 because it was important the team secured a win to help with National League qualification.

Currently, Western Springs sit outside the top four, two points behind Hamilton Wanderers with a game in hand.

Western Springs women's football team play the Hibiscus Coast at Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa. Photo / Alex Burton

NRFL chief executive Laura Menzies told the Herald the decision to postpone last weekend’s clash between Springs and Auckland United was based on player welfare.

“We want to make sure that everybody feels safe and football is inclusive,” she said. “We were concerned about the welfare of the players — it’s been a pretty stressful week for them.”

There were reports the governing body received backlash for this decision, hence why their most recent fixture wasn’t also postponed.

Depending on the mediation outcome that is set to take place on Tuesday, it will determine whether the players will return to the club for good or not.

There are no NRFL matches this coming weekend as it is a Kate Sheppard Cup round.

This means if players don’t reach the outcome they want with the Western Springs board and want to pursue opportunities at other clubs, they will need to re-sign before this weekend so they do not become cup-tied. This is because of the rule that doesn’t allow players to play for two different teams within the competition.

For the National League that starts in late September, there is a little more time; the transfer window closes on June 30.

The Herald has approached the club for comment.