Western Springs in action last year. Photo / Photosport

Western Springs Football Club is set to redesign its club logo as senior members call for an extraordinary general meeting.

The Herald understands the Auckland club’s executive committee has called in an artist to refresh the emblem, which presents a strong phallic appearance, following weeks of disputes, mediation and walkouts.

Female players told the Herald last month the logo is “a well-known story around the club”.

“It’s a joke – this is a boys club.

“We have little girls running around the club with [that] on their shirts.”

Western Springs Association Football Club's logo. Photo / WSAFC

The logo was among several concerns causing players to walk from the club, including feeling they were “completely disrespected” by the “highly misogynistic behaviour” of the club’s predominantly male board, and receiving fewer resources and pay compared with their men’s team.

Mediation that began on May 30 is set to wrap up early this week, however, the Herald understands it’s been unsuccessful — inspiring a number of senior club members outside of the women’s premier squad to request an extraordinary general meeting.

A letter from senior members to the committee states: “Pursuant to the constitution of Western Springs Associated Football Club 2009, the below signatories are calling for an Extraordinary General Meeting.

“The Club Members want to hear from the Executive Committee about timelines for delivery on the below action points which we believe are vital to continuing on the pathway towards an equitable, diverse and thriving club. We as a Membership want to support the Club to achieve these goals.”

The letter asks for:

• Immediate change to the constitution.

• A report from the club on their progress and planning on the Fifa Women’s World Cup funding agreement.

• Financial statements from 2021 and 2022.

• Appoint a suitable coach for the women’s premier team and a head of women’s football

• Work with former Football Fern Rebecca Sowden to build a strategy for women and girls at the club

The letter has 26 signatures of male and female members outside of the women’s premier team and 64 non-member votes, which contain junior member parents.

The letter asks to meet the board on June 26 “to determine the way forward for our club”.

On Friday, disputes between the club’s staff remained ongoing, with a source confirming to the Herald players were blindsided ahead of the NRFL round nine fixture between Western Springs and Northern Rovers.

Assistant coach Caleb Ward fielded a significantly different team, excluding a number of usual starting players without explanation. They won against bottom-placed Rovers 6-0.

It is understood the non-branded black kit the team had been playing in while mediation was ongoing was not available for use and had been sent away to have logos printed on.

Western Springs women's football team vs Hibiscus Coast at Stanmore Bay, Whangaparaoa. Photo / Alex Burton

This prompted a team meeting in the hour before kickoff, causing the game to be delayed by 10 minutes.

The Western Springs supporters Instagram page posted on Friday: “Our club benched all the senior players involved in mediation and chose not to field a full team instead.

“Mediation ends Monday.

“An act of such appalling bad faith we can only assume the club has taken a stand. The question is — how do the members of the club feel about that? Is New Zealand ready for the @fifawomensworldcup?”

