Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Western Springs Football Club: Designer of original logo speaks out on ‘phallic’ claims

Bonnie Jansen
By
4 mins to read
Female Western Springs players say the logo presents a strong phallic appearance. Photo / Photosport / Western Springs AFC

Female Western Springs players say the logo presents a strong phallic appearance. Photo / Photosport / Western Springs AFC

The man who designed the Western Springs Football Club logo more than 30 years ago is “surprised” to hear players today believe it has phallic parallels.

Jim Jacobs entered a logo design competition at the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport