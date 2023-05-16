Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Western Springs AFC offered strategy from ex-Football Fern Rebecca Sowden

Bonnie Jansen
By
3 mins to read
2022 National League runners-up, Western Springs. Photo / photosport.nz

2022 National League runners-up, Western Springs. Photo / photosport.nz

A former Football Fern has offered to help Western Springs AFC build a strategy for the women’s and girls’ game, saying disputes at the club over gender equality are a “dampener” ahead of the Fifa

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport