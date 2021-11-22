Welsh rugby faces alcohol ban after drunk fan vomits on six-year-old

Joey Delaney, centre, with his parents at the stadium before the incident occurred. Photo / via BBC

Welsh rugby fans could face an alcohol clampdown after a six-year-old boy was vomited on by a drunken spectator during Saturday's clash against Australia.

Joey Delaney was left in "floods of tears" after a supporter's sick covered his back, his coat and the floor, as he sat with his parents in the upper tier of the Principality Stadium during his first experience at a rugby match

Joey's mother, Sophie Delaney, told the BBC that the intoxicated culprit did not say a word afterwards and appeared unaware of what they had done, adding the supporter was "slumped over his seat and obviously very, very drunk".

Mrs Delaney added: "There was sick everywhere. There was just so much. Joey was so upset and shocked – he cried so much. I had to stop myself from crying from seeing my son so upset and from the absolute shock of it all."

The Welsh Rugby Union said it would review the steward's report following the incident, adding it "was sorry to hear about the family's experience".

The WRU added: "In excess of 275,000 fans have attended the Autumn Nations Series games and the vast majority of fans enjoy themselves in a responsible and considerate way.

"It is policy for our staff to intervene if people are visibly intoxicated – this happens in three main areas: The turnstiles where people can be denied entry, at the point of sale if they try and buy alcohol and in the stadium bowl."

The latest alcohol-fuelled low point could lead to new restrictions in Cardiff aimed at tackling drunken anti-social behaviour after officials warned the "traditional game-day experience" is under threat.

Speaking earlier this month, Principality Stadium manager Mark Williams said: "For more than 20 years this stadium has been revered across the world for its unique atmosphere and game-day experience.

"It's extremely disappointing to think that by recent events the traditional game-day experience is under threat and that we might be forced to look at additional measures that will impact on the fan experience in future."

Williams was speaking following Wales' game with South Africa, after a pitch invader running onto the field interrupted a Wales attack after running onto the pitch reportedly for a £20 bet with a friend. Wales and South Africa supporters close to the press box also engaged in a full-on brawl near to the final whistle in the same fixture, with stewards interfering to calm things down.

Previous alcohol-related incidents recently at the Principality Stadium have included a journalist's laptop suffering damage after being covered in a pint deliberately thrown into the press box by a hammered supporter.

A married couple also complained earlier this month after being left soaked in beer after a drunk spectator fell onto them from two rows above.

The Welsh Rugby Union three years ago made the decision to create an alcohol-free zone in the north stand to prevent families from being caught up in any of the alcohol-related chaos, with bars remaining open in the rest of the stadium.

Mrs Delaney credited the support the family received from fellow supporters sat around them in the stadium who witnessed the incident, with fans offering tissues and scarves to help clear up the mess. "Ninety-eight per cent of people throughout the day were so amazing at making sure our son felt safe and enjoyed the experience", she said, while also referencing the contribution of one helpful supporter who offered Joey their Wales shirt after the incident.

"A man came over and knelt down on his [Joey's] level and wanted to give him his Wales shirt... the reaction was really heart-warming."

South Wales Police in the past have suggested that increased alcohol measures could be introduced to prevent further incidents.

"If we have people continually behaving unpleasantly, aggressively and rudely then you are going to see an increase in the calls for alcohol to be banned [at games]," South Wales Police and Crime Commissioner Alun Michael said in 2017.

"But the plea should be let's all understand how to behave, let's stop behaving in that bad way which puts at risk the enjoyment of many thousands of other people, and, in particular, let's encourage people not to pre-load and not to arrive at the event having drunk too much."