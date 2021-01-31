Wellington Race Group chairman slams man who ran on Trentham track

A man who walked onto the Trentham race track mid-race not only endangered himself but also the lives of the jockeys and horses that were moving at 60km/h.

Wellington Race Group chairman Paul Humphries said the man's actions on Saturday were totally unacceptable and the club would be seeking a lifetime ban to prevent him from returning.

"It's really unfortunate that one member of the public can put a stain on the day."

Humphries said the elements of danger to the man's act were countless.

"It could have led to interference with the horses and the result of the race but it's the safety that's our main concern, not only of himself but also the public."

"The horses can shy, go through the running rail and when you've got jockeys on top of horses going 60km/h, it's just madness."

Close to 12,000 were enjoying Wellington Cup Day at the Trentham Racecourse when the man walked onto the track where the horses were on the home straight.

The jockeys had to quickly steer away and came just inches from trampling over him as he stood stationary in the middle of the track.

James Dunne, general manager and legal regulatory of compliance for New Zealand thoroughbred racing, described the man's actions as disgraceful.

"This idiot has put horses at risk, riders at risk, himself at risk. We've got a responsibility to preserve and protect safety."

Dunne said the man would probably be banned from the racecourse in the future.

"He's not likely to ever step foot on this course again, and I doubt he'll ever be allowed onto a racecourse ever again in this country."

The man, who is facing a charge of endangering life, safety and health by criminal nuisance, will appear in the Hutt Valley District Court on Thursday.