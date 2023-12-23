Bozhidar Kraev challenges Wanderers goalkeeper Lawrence Thomas. Photo / Photosport

Two moments of stoppage-time magic from Kosta Barbarouses have helped keep the Phoenix on top of the A-League Men table.

As a match dominated by defence seemingly headed for a goalless draw, the All Whites attacker pounced in the 92nd minute before setting up a second to clinch a 2-0 win over Western Sydney Wanderers.

Barbarouses was coming off a brace in Monday’s 3-0 victory at fellow high-flyers Macarthur, a triumph that saw the Phoenix take over on top of the ladder.

And the 33-year-old ensured they would remain there for Christmas, superbly bringing down a hopeful ball from Alex Rufer to go around the goalkeeper before firing home from a tight angle.

Two minutes later, Barbarouses launched a counter-attack and laid on Ben Old for an explosive end to a game that had been set to replicate the result from the teams’ first meeting in the opening round.

Both sides have embarked on winning runs since that 0-0 draw, coming into today’s clash with the best defensive records in the competition. The first half proceeded to show why, with few chances created until five minutes before the break.

Coming off his third penalty save of the season, Alex Paulsen first pulled off a brilliant stop to keep out Nicolas Milanovic’s fierce drive before Finn Surman blocked a goal-bound follow-up from Dylan Pierias.

The Phoenix then broke down the opposite end and thought they had found the first goal, but Ben Old’s header deflected off Barbarouses’ arm on its way into the net.

The half was a reflection of the defences being difficult to break down, with possession split and only two shots being put on target. And the second spell, at first even more devoid of scoring opportunities, followed that pattern.

Once again, though, the action was saved for the final 10 minutes, and once more the Phoenix had a goal disallowed, as Bozhidar Kraev crept offside before converting a fine cross from Lukas Kelly-Heald.

Any misfortune the Phoenix were feeling was almost immediately exacerbated, but Paulsen produced a decisive fingertip to turn onto the post Alexander Badolato’s long-range effort, before Barbarouses struck to seal all three points.

The Phoenix women, meanwhile, bounced back from last week’s disappointing defeat by easing past Newcastle 2-0.

Victory lifted Paul Temple’s side back into the top four — after they were rocked late by lowly Adelaide last weekend — and was secured courtesy of Mariana Speckmaier’s 34th-minute penalty and Hope Breslin’s second five minutes later.

Speckmaier also contributed an assist in a standout performance from the Venezuelan international, helping her side earn their fifth victory from nine games this season.

Wellington Phoenix men 2 (Kosta Barbarouses 90+2, Ben Old 90+4)

Western Sydney Wanderers 0

Halftime: 0-0

Wellington Phoenix women 2 (Mariana Speckmaier 34 pen, Hope Breslin 39)

Newcastle Jets 0

Halftime: 2-0