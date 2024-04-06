The Wellington Phoenix fell to a 2-1 loss to the Central Coast Mariners. Photo / Photosport

Dreams die hard for the Wellington Phoenix men.

They suffered a heartbreaking 2-1 defeat to the Central Coast Mariners in the top-of-the-table clash on Saturday night after conceding a goal in the 91st minute.

They had looked on course to remain on the A-League summit with a draw but for once couldn’t hang on, as Brazilian defender Mikael Doka came up with a spectacular winner.

The result means the Phoenix slip to second, behind the Mariners on goal difference with three matches to play.

It was a tough way to lose, though the Mariners deserved their victory with the Phoenix guilty of being too passive for long periods and eventually the pressure told.

Central Coast dominated for most of the match but couldn’t make it count, with typically resolute defence from the Phoenix.

The manner of the winning goal will hurt, as Doka was allowed to run – virtually unchallenged – before unleashing from 25m.

Earlier the Phoenix had done well to recover from going behind just after the hour to an Angel Torres header, with midfielder Ben Old equalising 17 minutes later, which at the time felt like it could be one of the most important goals in club history.

But it wasn’t to be.

The Phoenix’s intentions were apparent with their starting lineup, a 5-3-2 formation with Lukas Kelly-Heald employed as a third central defender. They are experts at soaking up pressure and had to be throughout the first half as they yielded a lot of possession and territory.

Goalkeeper Alex Paulsen denied Josh Nisbet with a fine reflex block early on which set the tone. The Phoenix had moments on the counter but few clearcut opportunities as they spent most of the period trying to close down the Mariners and maintain their defensive shape.

The home side were unlucky not to go ahead just before the half-hour, with Doka hitting the post with a free kick. It was a superb, curling effort, with Paulsen well beaten.

Defender Scott Wootton managed a vital block to stop a goal-bound Torres effort, but the pressure was building.

There was noticeable frustration from the Phoenix coaching staff, who felt the game plan wasn’t being employed effectively, giving the Mariners all the momentum.

Central Coast defender Brian Kaltak, who was outstanding, also went close before the interval, inches away from a wicked Torres’ cross.

The Phoenix showed more ambition after the break, with chances falling to Kosta Barbarouses and Old, though the Mariners were still on top.

A flashpoint came just after the hour, with Torres claiming his 13th goal of the season. It was a beautifully crafted move, with a defence-splitting diagonal pass releasing the overlapping Storm Roux, whose pinpoint cross was converted by a diving Torres.

Phoenix coach Giancarlo Italiano introduced a quartet of substitutes, including All Whites defender Tim Payne, to spark something, as the team switched to four at the back. Barbarouses thought he had equalised, with a floating header – but Torres managed a scarcely believable clearance from under his own crossbar.

But the Phoenix kept pushing and levelled with their well-constructed goal. Payne’s incursion instigated the move, which Old finished emphatically after being found by Oskar Van Hattum’s perfect cross.

The Phoenix thought they had done enough, before Doka’s spectacular solo goal, as he speared towards the area and then found the corner of Paulsen’s net.

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Ben Old)

Central Coast Mariners 2 (Angel Torres, Mikael Doka)

HT: 0-0