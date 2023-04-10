Jamie Maclaren of Melbourne City celebrates his goal. Photo / Getty Images.

Melbourne City 4

Phoenix 1

The Wellington Phoenix are stumbling towards the A-League finals, following their third successive loss last night in Melbourne.

In wet, heavy conditions at AAMI Park, Melbourne City turned the second half into an attacking clinic to win 4-1 and all but secure the minor premiership with three games left in the regular season.

For the Phoenix, it was another night to forget. Despite showing glimpses of attacking threat, City were consistently breaching the Phoenix defence, and Oli Sail made a number of impressive saves to keep the score from blowing out more.

The Phoenix remain just three points ahead of seventh-placed Perth, with two away games left, and have now conceded 11 goals in their last three matches. With the business end of the season fast approaching, coach Ufuk Talay desperately needs to find some defensive answers.

The weight of history was always against the Phoenix; they hadn’t won any of their last 17 matches at AAMI Park, nor any of the 16 matches they have played on Mondays in their 16 seasons in the competition.

But when Phoenix midfielder Steven Ugarkovic scored a deflected pile driver to equalise from outside the box early in the second half, there was a moment of hope for the visitors.

It didn’t last long, City striker Jamie McClaren scored his second to regain the lead two minutes later, and within eight minutes of Ugarkovic’s equaliser, the Phoenix were 3-1 down after a clever finish from Marco Tilio.

Against the run of play, substitute midfielder Kosta Barbarouses had a great chance to pull the Phoenix back into the game midway through the second half, but when through one-on-one, he blasted his shot straight at City keeper Thomas Glover.

Then 14 seconds later, it went from bad to worse, when Phoenix centre back Joshua Laws was shown a straight red for a reckless studs-up challenge on Andrew Nabbout.

Tilio collected his second for City in the 83rd minute, tapping in a cross following some superb build-up play.

City can now confirm the minor premiership title with a win against the Mariners on Saturday, while the Phoenix face a nervy finish to the season with fixtures against Brisbane Roar, Western Sydney Wanderers and Macarthur FC to confirm their spot in the top six.

Melbourne City 4 (Jamie McClaren 34, 52, Marco Tilio 57, 83)

Wellington Phoenix 1 (Steven Ugarkovic 49)