Wellington Phoenix men remain on the A-League summit, set to smash club record

Ben Old of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring a goal against Adelaide United. Photosport

The Wellington Phoenix men have restored their three point lead at the top of the A-League.

The Phoenix beat Adelaide United 3-2 in Wellington on Sunday evening, to move a win clear of defending champions Central Coast Mariners.

Ben Old scored a brace for the Nix either side of Oskar van Hattum’s maiden A-League goal.

Van Hattum found the back of the net within a minute of coming off the bench after head coach Giancarlo Italiano made a quadruple substitution in the 68th minute to try and break a 1-1 deadlock.

“I said ‘I’m not happy with the draw, I need to win the game here because we’re at home and we need to take the initiative’,” Italiano told media post-match. “The way the game was going at that time I just felt the group needed that injection and my objective was to win the game.”

It was a bold move – as Italiano brought on van Hattum, Kosta Barbarouses, Fin Conchie and Sam Sutton – but paid off, as the Phoenix finished strongly.

Wellington now have 40 points, just one shy of the tally the Phoenix managed in the 2019-20 season, when they finished a club-best third on the ladder. There are still seven rounds remaining this campaign, with 21 more points up for grabs.

Ben Old of the Phoenix celebrates after scoring a goal during the A-League Men. Copyright photo: Masanori Udagawa / www.photosport.nz

“I think we’re established in the six now,” said Italiano. “I’m not sure if it’s mathematically impossible that we miss the six, but I think we’ve done that job there.

“The next goal now is to make sure we lock up that top four which is very, very important and then we go from there.”

Italiano wasn’t thrilled with the overall performance – particularly the lack of flow in the first hour – but happy with the response after Adelaide’s equaliser from the penalty spot.

The Phoenix has missed earlier chances to make the game safe at 1-0 and could have been deflated but instead flicked the switch, to dominate from there.

Italiano made two changes to the XI which started last week’s scoreless draw in Perth, with new signing Youstin Salas and Bulgarian playmaker Bozhidar Kraev replacing academy graduates Fin Conchie and Isaac Hughes. Striker Oskar Zawada was a late withdrawal, following a niggle in Saturday’s training that was felt again during the warm up.

The Phoenix struggled for rhythm in the first half.

Old, who had looked the biggest threat, broke the offside trap and the stalemate with a well-taken right-footed shot in the 36th minute, after a well timed pass from Tim Payne. Old was initially flagged for offside but after intervention from the video assistant referee the goal was awarded.

Ben Old of the Phoenix during the A-League Men - Wellington Phoenix v Adelaide United at Sky Stadium, Wellington, New Zealand on Sunday 3 March 2024Copyright photo: Masanori Udagawa / www.photosport.nz

The Reds had the next four goalscoring opportunities, but they were still unable to threaten Alex Paulsen’s goal. Kraev should have doubled the Nix’s lead in first half stoppage time after some clever build-up play from Old and David Ball but the Bulgarian found the wrong side of the Adelaide post. Paulsen ensured Wellington led at halftime by making a couple of clutch saves.

The Reds were given the chance to draw themselves level after the hour when Phoenix captain Alex Rufer fouled Harry van der Saag in the box. Fellow Adelaide forward Luka Jovanovic fired home the penalty, in off the left post.

Kraev rattled the left post at the other end of the pitch shortly after a surging run, before Tim Payne went close with a header. Italiano then rolled the changes.. Seconds after coming on three of the four combined with Old to set up Wellington’s second, ultimately scored by van Hattum.

Sutton produced a good save from Delianov soon after and from the resulting corner Old rifled home the Nix’s third goal, this time with his favoured left foot. It was an absolute thunderbolt, with Old admitting later it was the best strike of his professional career.

Substitute Hiroshi Ibusuki scored an Adelaide consolation goal deep in second half stoppage time.

The Phoenix will be back across the Tasman next weekend, facing Melbourne City on Saturday night.

Wellington Phoenix 3 (Ben Old 34, 78, Oskar van Hattum 69′)

Adelaide United 2 (Luka Jovanovic 60′ pen, Hiroshi Ibusuki 90+4)

Halftime 1-0