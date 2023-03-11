Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay reveals overseas ambitions amidst job uncertainty

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay. Photo / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay. Photo / Photosport

Wellington Phoenix coach Ufuk Talay has yet to decide his future beyond this season – but knows the clock is ticking.

Talay’s contract expires at the end of this current campaign and speculation about his

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport