Kosta Barbarouses celebrates with David Ball after scoring against Newcastle. Photo / Photosport

If the Wellington Phoenix are to miss out on the A-League Premiers Plate, they will be left to rue two late-season twists in northern New South Wales.

They led the competition for most of the season, including 12 rounds between mid-January and the end of March, and at one point had a decent buffer at the top.

But that has evaporated across the past fortnight, allowing the Central Coast Mariners to take the initiative.

It started with the 2-1 loss to the Mariners in Gosford two weeks ago, when the defending A-League champions grabbed a 91st-minute winner.

And the regional misery continued on Friday night, with a frustrating 1-1 draw for the Phoenix at 10th-placed Newcastle.

Again there was late drama. The Phoenix were awarded a penalty in stoppage time but captain Alex Rufer couldn’t take advantage, placing his 96th-minute spot kick against the outside of the right post.

The result feels pivotal. The Phoenix are on 50 points, one ahead of the Mariners, but the Australian team has a game in hand. The Phoenix conclude their season in the capital next Saturday against fifth-placed Macarthur, while the Mariners travel across town to play the Jets, before their catch-up game at home against eighth-placed Adelaide.

There is a lot at stake. Not only would the Premiers Plate be the first trophy in the club’s history but it would also mean an A-League grand final in the capital, should the Phoenix progress that far.

“I would have been happier if we won the game, it would have put pressure on the Mariners to at least better that,” said coach Giancarlo Italiano after Friday’s draw. “But it doesn’t always go to script.

“But if we can go home, get a result, it puts pressure on Mariners to at least win both games or win one and draw one.”

While the focus will fall on Rufer’s penalty miss, which was a killer blow, the Phoenix had numerous earlier opportunities to secure the win.

After going behind in the 15th minute, when goalkeeper Alex Paulsen couldn’t deal with a Newcastle cross, the Phoenix dominated, particularly in the second half. Kosta Barbarouses got a 71st-minute equaliser, while Newcastle keeper Ryan Scott enjoyed a defiant night in goal.

“The intent was fantastic in the second half and it was probably some of the best football we have played in a long time,” said Italiano. “We created a lot of chances. Sometimes the football gods smile on you, sometimes they don’t. It feels like if you play that game over 10 times we probably would have won that game 5 or 6-1.”

But Italiano is still bullish and feels the Phoenix can make an impact in the playoffs, where they face a home-and-away semifinal against an elimination final winner.

“I think we are going to turn heads,” said Italiano. “This is the highest points tally the club has ever had [the previous best was 46 in 2014/15], the highest position they have ever had, the lowest amount of losses in a season, so it all bodes well for a successful campaign.

“But semifinals are completely different to a normal season game; the season rewards the best team and the finals rewards the team that can play with the most pressure.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.