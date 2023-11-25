Newstalk ZB's D'Arcy Waldegrave and the NZ Herald's Bonnie Jansen get together to preview the weekend's sport. Video / NZ Herald

What a way to bounce back.

A week after suffering their first defeat of the season, the Wellington Phoenix women responded in impressive fashion on Saturday night, with a comeback 2-1 win over Perth Glory.

Perth were top of the league coming into the match but were outplayed by a sharp, committed home side.

After they trailed to an early Millie Farrow strike, two goals in the space of 13 minutes to Hope Breslin and Chloe Knott turned the match around.

It topped off a perfect day for the Phoenix in Auckland, after the men’s team enjoyed a rare win over perennial powerhouse Melbourne City and continued the club’s happy record here over the years.

While Perth were undoubtedly affected by their marathon trip, this performance continued the promising signs for Paul Temple’s team.

They were clever in possession, strong in the tackle, well organised defensively and stayed focussed on the task.

The result – their fourth win - keeps the Phoenix in third position, only one point off the top of the table.

The match also showed the potential of Mt Smart as a venue for this type of occasion, as the modest crowd created a great atmosphere, thanks to their proximity to the pitch.

The Phoenix were without Macey Fraser (illness), with Annalie Longo selected for his first start of the season, while Elliott replaced Emma Main.

Perth’s goal came against the run of play. Wellington had enjoyed the better of the early exchanges – with a couple of half chances – in front of an enthusiastic crowd. But Glory striker Farrow dampened the mood, capitalising on some defensive hesitation to squeeze her shot between two defenders and just inside the far post.

That sparked a response from the Phoenix, as their passing and movement sharpened. Recent Football Ferns call up Manaia Elliott probably should have done better, as she skied her close-range attempt over the bar, after some pinball in the box, while twice crosses fizzed across the six yard area, with Breslin unfortunate not to find a teammate.

But they had momentum and capitalised soon after the break. A neat move between Knott and Longo opened the door for Breslin, who finished with aplomb, despite pressure from a closing defender. It was timely for the American, who had made a slow start to her time in Wellington.

Soon there was more. A 25-metre effort from Elliott had goalkeeper Morgan Aquino at full stretch, before Elliott nodded home, sparking a joyous celebration. The goal was a reward for anticipation; Mariana Speckmaier reacted first to a deflected cross, though her header found the crossbar but Elliott was on the spot, before wheeling away towards the main grandstand.

The Phoenix had further chances, as Speckmaier flashed a shot across the bows and Elliott managed another long-range effort to force a good save, while keeper Rylee Foster was alert to tip away a strong Isobel Dalton drive.

