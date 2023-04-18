Wellington Phoenix assistant coach Giancarlo 'Chiefy' Italiano will take over as head coach next season. Photo / Getty Images

The King is (nearly) dead. All hail the Chief.

The Wellington Phoenix have appointed Giancarlo Italiano — known universally as “Chiefy” — as their new men’s head coach for the next two A-League seasons.

The 40-year-old Australian will replace Ufuk Talay when he departs at the end of this season after four years in charge. Italiano has been part of Talay’s coaching staff from day one, and assistant coach for the last three years.

“I’ve learnt so much under Uffy,” Italiano said.

“I believe he is the best coach in the A-League, and I’ve had valuable lessons I don’t believe I would have got with other coaches. I’ve also been fortunate to see Graham Arnold work at Sydney FC, followed by his successor Steve Corica.

“Along the way I’ve seen how team environments are created and the inner workings of successful clubs. That experience fused with the time I’ve had with Uffy has really given me the confidence I can do well in this job.”

Italiano was lured by Talay to the Phoenix as head analyst and second assistant ahead of the 2019/20 season and was promoted to assistant coach the following year. When Talay was forced to isolate with Covid last season, Italiano took the reins for two matches, overseeing victories over Perth Glory and Brisbane Roar. Last month, he completed his Pro License, football’s highest coaching qualification.

Ufuk Talay and Giancarlo Italiano during a Phoenix training session. Photo / Photosport

Italiano doesn’t have a top-flight playing history, but built extensive coaching experience at grassroots level in Australia. He held several junior coaching roles before becoming National Premier League side Blacktown City’s head of football in 2015, guiding them to the NPL NSW Premiership and the NPL Australia title. He was appointed assistant to Sydney FC’s NPL and National Youth League teams in 2017, before being promoted to NPL head coach in 2018. It was at Sydney FC where he first worked alongside Talay, who was at that time the assistant coach of the top men’s side.

“I don’t have the luxury of being an ex-player at an elite level,” said Italiano.

“I’ve always had to over-compensate with my knowledge of the game, my processes and thinking outside the box to make up that shortfall, whereas ex-players have the advantage of knowing the environment already.

“I think that’s benefited me because I don’t take anything for granted. I make sure that I’m thorough in all my work and I always make sure my work ethic is high.”

Talay ended a prolonged period of speculation last week, announcing his departure at the end of the current campaign. The Phoenix are still firmly in the hunt for finals football with two regular season matches to play. If that’s achieved, it would be the Phoenix’s third playoffs appearance in four seasons under Talay, after missing out by a solitary point in 2021.

Italiano becomes the Phoenix’s sixth full-time men’s head coach, following Ricki Herbert (2007/08 – 2012/13), Ernie Merrick (2013/14 – 2016/17), Darije Kalezic (2017/18), Marko Rudan (2018/19) and Talay (2019/20 – 2022/23). Des Buckingham and Chris Greenacre took temporary co-charge when Merrick resigned after nine rounds of the 2016/17 season, while Greenacre was also interim coach for the closing stages of both the 2012/13 and 2017/18 seasons.