'We can't lose momentum now': All Whites chasing games following Tokyo success

Danny Hay, Head Coach of Team New Zealand stand for the national anthem prior to the Men's First Round Group B match between Romania and New Zealand. Photo / Getty Images.

It looks increasingly likely the All Whites will have overseas games in October and November, with New Zealand Football keen to build on the momentum created by the Oly-Whites in Tokyo.

NZF is canvassing opportunities in both Europe and the Middle East for the FIFA windows, though travel restrictions will likely exclude Australia and New Zealand based players.

All Whites coach Danny Hay, who is already preparing to be based overseas "for a couple of months", feels the matches are a must have rather than part of a wish list.

"We can't lose momentum now," Hay told the Herald. "That's why October and November is critical for us; if we sit back now and don't play again for the next six months, we probably lose all the good work that has been gained."

"It's likely we won't be able to get everybody because of the Covid restrictions and we would have to base ourselves outside Australasia, most likely Europe or Middle East.

"In my mind, myself and one or two other staff are looking to be out of the country for a couple of months - we will have to stay away."

The Oly-Whites made history with their results in Japan, while also turning heads with their performances. But Hay believes the biggest impact of that campaign could be felt next year, with the FIFA World Cup qualification challenges that lie ahead.

Michael Woud #1 of Team New Zealand interacts with Danny Hay, Head Coach of Team New Zealand as they celebrate after the Men's First Round Group B match. Photo / Getty Images.

After being mothballed for 18 months, Hay had the core of his All Whites together for the Olympics, with four matches, two warm up games and almost a month in camp.

"It's been critical," said Hay. "Being in Covid conditions, being in a bubble was probably the best thing that could ever have happened for the group. The fact we were forced to be together, 24-7."

"The way they bonded and connected, and the staff with the players, created such a strong environment and culture that has set the foundations for us moving forward now. With more time together, it allowed for more accountability and they didn't want to let each other down."

The campaign reinforced the importance of Winston Reid and Chris Wood.

Reid, who was immense, wants to play a big role next year.

"I know he wants to continue," says Hay. "He is motivated, in great physical shape and sees the 2022 World Cup as a big carrot."

Reid's commitment to the cause was shown against Japan, when he took the field despite suffering a knock six days earlier. The injury wasn't as serious as first thought but had caused major inflammation on the side of his knee.

"He was probably at 80 per cent of his capacity but was doing whatever it took to get on that pitch," said Hay.

Hay also paid tribute to Wood, who was an ever present, despite a gruelling English Premier League season.

"There were times when I was trying to say, 'let's get you off, have a rest', but he wasn't having a bar of it," said Hay. "He wanted to play every single second."

Wood also took a number of young players "under his wing", doing everything he could to try to help them improve, on and off the field.

The Oly-Whites were on the brink of the semi-finals, after duelling with Japan for 120 minutes before a penalty shootout. Hay said the decision around who would take spot kicks was left up to the players, based on their confidence levels and "who put their hands up."

One of his few regrets was not rotating the team ahead of Honduras game, wanting to reward those who had beaten South Korea 1-0.

"With the limited time to recover, I would have done that differently," said Hay.

Chris Wood #9 of Team New Zealand celebrates after scoring their side's first goal during the Men's First Round Group B match between New Zealand and Republic of Korea. Photo / Getty Images.

Goal keeper Michael Woud's performance in that 3-2 loss was a flashpoint, but Hay never considered benching the No 1.

"We had to give Michael a chance to redeem himself," said Hay. "They were uncharacteristic mistakes. I know his character and his quality; it was important to show

trust in him."

The Romania match was a highlight – "a really controlled, dominant performance" – and Hay had faith the 13/1 outsiders could upset Japan.

"I started to feel very confident about it," said Hay. "When we got to penalties I thought it was 100 per cent written in the stars for Michael, he was going to be the hero and we were going to win."

"It wasn't to be, but maybe it's not meant to be for a reason. Maybe a little bit of heartbreak leads to something bigger and better down the line."

The All Whites were last assembled in November 2019, for games in Ireland and Lithuania.

Games were scheduled against Belgium and England last year, before being cancelled due to logistics, but intra-Europe travel is significantly easier now.