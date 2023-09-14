Warriors’ coach Andrew Webster remains confident that Shaun Johnson will take the field on Saturday night, despite the leg injury that has thrown a shadow over the team’s playoff campaign.

Johnson was desperately missed in last Saturday’s 32-6 defeat in Penrith and is the most irreplaceable player on their roster.

Since the Herald broke the news last Thursday of his calf complaint it has become one of the biggest talking points across the sporting nation, with parallels to the constant debate surrounding the state of Richie McCaw’s foot during the 2011 Rugby World Cup.

Johnson didn’t train on Thursday, with his lower leg strapped as he watched the team. Webster said that was part of a plan – to restrict loading throughout the week, with the final decision to be made tomorrow afternoon.

“He has got to do parts of the captain’s run and if can’t physically do it - he can’t play,” said Webster. “At this stage, all the signs are that he physically will be able to do it. That’s why we are confident he will play. But if he doesn’t, we’re well prepared.”

It still seems a big ask. The 33-year-old has yet to take part in team training this week, limited to solo running drills on Tuesday, so won’t fully test the injury in contact until tomorrow but Webster maintained he was “on the better side of playing”.

Talking for the first time in detail about the injury, the coach revealed it was a calf muscle tear – suffered just over two weeks ago, after the round 26 win over the St George-Illawarra Dragons. After missing the subsequent Dolphins match, Johnson was tracking well ahead of the Penrith game before “pulling up sore” early last week, which prompted “alarm bells”.

Since then Johnson’s ailment has been a hot topic. He has been having round-the-clock physiotherapy and ice treatment to try to make the deadline for the first home finals match in 15 years.

If Johnson is a 50-50 proposition, the decision has an extra layer of complication given the possibility of a preliminary final against the Broncos in Brisbane next weekend. Would the club gamble on giving him extra rest with that carrot in mind? Webster said no.

“I’m going to do exactly what we’ve done all year,” said Webster of the decision-making process. “If he’s good to go, and we’re confident that he’s good to go then he’ll play. Particularly when you’re an experienced player like Shaun, who knows his body really well. And if he says ‘I’m good to go’, then we’re going that way. We’re not thinking ahead, just like we have all year, we have just thought about this game.

“It is treated the same and we going to give him every chance. He’s on the better side of playing. This is not playing any games. He’s definitely on the better side.”

He added that Johnson has handled everything extremely well.

“I can’t believe how well he’s dealing with it,” said Webster.

The coach wouldn’t reveal his alternative plan should Johnson not make it but said it was something the players were familiar with.

That indicates a repeat of last week’s pairing of Te Maire Martin and Dylan Walker, though young half Ronald Volkman is also a possibility.

“Everyone will have to wait,” said Webster.

Saturday will be a massive occasion, with a sell-out crowd for the first home playoff match since 2008 and only the fourth in club history.

Webster is adamant the team will learn from last Saturday’s experience, where they put their energy into the wrong places and were on the canvas before halftime. They will need to manage their emotions and remain faithful to the structures that have been so effective throughout the season.

“The biggest thing for me is stick to what was worked, know our game and get our game on,” said Webster. “I don’t want the boys to be something that they haven’t been.”

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. A football aficionado, Burgess will never forget the noise that greeted Rory Fallon’s goal against Bahrain in Wellington in 2009.



