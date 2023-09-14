Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

NRL playoffs: Warriors’ coach positive around Shaun Johnson’s participation, with final decision to be made on Friday

Michael Burgess
By
4 mins to read
Warriors head coach Andrew Webster discusses Shaun Johnson's likelihood to play this Saturday. Video / NZ Herald

Warriors’ coach Andrew Webster remains confident that Shaun Johnson will take the field on Saturday night, despite the leg injury that has thrown a shadow over the team’s playoff campaign.

Johnson

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport