Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková was bordering on angry after the loss to Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova is under pressure like never before – but maintains she is the right person to take New Zealand to the Women’s World Cup in July.

She also brushed away the idea of more coaching support, backing her current staff to get the job done.

The past eight days have been a sobering reminder of the level of the Ferns, and just how far off the pace they seem to be.

There are some mitigating factors – with the absence of several important players – but not nearly enough to excuse three defeats on home soil and eight goals shipped without reply.

The just completed series was meant to replicate the World Cup group stage, but turned into a bit of a nightmare.

And it only gets scarier, as New Zealand will face tougher opposition in July, with Norway and Switzerland, all under a much greater spotlight.

Thursday’s 1-0 defeat was the most frustrating performance of all.

The Football Ferns' series has been painful but perhaps necessary. Photo / Photosport

The Ferns produced their best 45 minutes of the tournament in the first half – and probably should have been ahead – before a fade after the break, not helped by some unusual personnel decisions, accentuated by the sight of Wellington Phoenix defender Kate Taylor ending the game in central midfield, while the highly effective Malia Steinmetz had been dragged in the 57th minute, with Katie Bowen not matching her impact.

While the players were deservedly under the microscope after the first two matches - and remain so - Klimkova will also feel that glare now.

It was a winnable match, that perhaps turned in the dugout.

Players were again used out of position, there was unnecessary second-half tinkering and continued loyalty to others that just aren’t producing.

Klimkova will be reviewing everything in the next few weeks, including the “things we could change from the bench”.

“Obviously yes, our results are not what we wanted,” said Klimkova. “We didn’t win a game. We didn’t score a goal. What was positive that we didn’t get worse, we actually got better in those three games, which is a positive that I can see.”

There is a sense of the Ferns racing the clock, with time heavily against them.

“We need to now use every day for our preparation,” said Klimkova. “It’s not just about the tours, it’s not just about being in the good clubs and playing games in the clubs. We have to do much more and it’s a lot of work outside.”

But Klimkova dismissed a suggestion from the Weekend Herald that additional coaching support or input could be needed.

Klimkova, who has limited head coach experience at senior level, has relied on American Keri Sarver since the start of her tenure.

Sarver has some experience with the United States program – but mainly as an assistant at age group level – but most of her work has been done at club and academy level.

Kiwi Michael Mayne has joined the staff more recently and is respected for his work locally.

“I am very proud of my assistant coaches - they are incredible,” said Klimkova. “They are hard workers. Even if they don’t have experience from the senior World Cup they have experience coaching at international level. So they are the right people for this team. We are challenging each other. We are learning from each other and that’s the way how we operate.”

But the buck stops with Klimkova, who is looking forward to working with new NZF high performance manager Keir Hansen, (he starts next week), who could see things “from the outside”.

On Thursday’s match, Klimkova confirmed that subbing Steinmetz was solely a tactical decision, but didn’t offer a clear reason, apart from saying they wanted more attacking impetus.

On Taylor’s unusual cameo, Klimkova said the coaching staff had been considering her as a midfielder for some time.

“One of our goals during the tournament was to see Taylor higher up on the field,” said Klimkova.

She also remains confident that veteran striker Hannah Wilkinson can rediscover her scoring touch, after missing some good opportunities.

“I believe in her experience,” said Klimkova. “She just needs to keep working on it and making sure she’s more composed in those situations.”

She agreed that the lack of goals – six in the last 17 matches – remains a major concern.

“I know it’s not our strength,” said Klimkova, adding that it has been a major work on but they will need to do more.

As well as the performance of Steinmetz and a mostly positive return for defender Claudia Bunge, Wellington Phoenix fullback Michaela Foster again caught the eye.

“It’s her first tour so she needs a little bit more time to really prove that she is the starter,” said Klimkova. “But if she will perform how she performed today, she’s really asking for it.”