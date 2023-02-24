Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Sport

‘We actually got better’: Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova searches for positives, despite alarming signs

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková was bordering on angry after the loss to Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns head coach Jitka Klimková was bordering on angry after the loss to Argentina. Photo / Photosport

Football Ferns coach Jitka Klimkova is under pressure like never before – but maintains she is the right person to take New Zealand to the Women’s World Cup in July.

She also brushed away the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport