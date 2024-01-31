ARL Commission chairman Peter V'landys. Photo / Photosport

Australian Rugby League Commission boss Peter V’Landys has taken a jab at Wayne Bennett’s interest in succeeding Michael Maguire as Kiwis coach.

Speaking to radio show The Rush Hour with Leisel Jones, Liam & Dobbo on Triple M, V’landys said he didn’t know why Bennett would want to be a “loser”.

“I don’t know why Wayne wants to get on a loser,” V’landys said jokingly.

“He’s normally a winning coach - why he would want to go and coach against Australia is beyond me.”

The Australian team he is referring to, the Kangaroos, were beaten 30-0 by the Maguire-coached Kiwis in the Pacific Championship last year.

New Zealand Rugby League (NZRL) were quick to remind V’Landys of that fact and manufactured a slam-dunk response on X, formerly Twitter.

The Kiwis role became vacant when Maguire signed on as New South Wales Origin coach and the NZRL deemed it incompatible for him to hold both positions.

In an interview with News Corp, Bennett expressed his interest, stating, he was waiting for the NZRL to come back to him.

“This doesn’t mean I’ve got the job, there will be other applicants, but the point is I have expressed interest, the NZRL know that and they have a process going on, so I’m sure they will get back to me at some stage.

“I am waiting to see where it goes. I have been in contact with a guy to make it known I’m keen on the Kiwi job and let’s see what happens.

“I love a challenge.”

The 74-year-old, set to step down as the Dolphins’ head coach at the end of the season, sees the timing of the international program as ideal. Taking charge of the Kiwis would offer Bennett job security for at least two more years leading into the 2026 World Cup.