Retiring referee Wayne Barnes, who oversaw the World Cup final between South Africa and the All Blacks, has opened up on the abuse he has received during his career saying social media abuse is getting worse.

Barnes announced his retirement from refereeing last week, stating that online abuse and threats have become too regular for everyone involved in rugby.

The 44-year-old bows out as the most experienced referee in the history of international rugby, having overseen 111 test matches since his first in 2006.

In an interview with the BBC, Barnes said threats towards his family crossed a line and that online abuse is getting worse.

“When people make threats against your wife and kids, they should be held to account and punished,” Barnes said.

“Threats of sexual violence, threats of saying we know where you live. It crosses that line,” he told the BBC.

“Social media is getting worse and it’s the sad thing about the sport at the moment. It has not been a one-off.

“I’m on social media for numerous reasons. One is to promote the charitable work I do and to also promote officiating and to explain what a difficult job it is and to humanise it.

“I make that choice, and with that choice comes the ability for people to send messages of hate and violence.”

Barnes told the BBC he wants governing bodies to step in, saying he struggled when his family were subject to abuse.

“If you’re a fan at your local rugby club and you’re sending vile messages to people’s families and making threats, why should you be able to be involved in the rugby family?” he said.

“The bit I’ve always struggled with and will continue to struggle with is when that abuse comes to my family.

“I want prosecuting agencies to consider ways of doing that, I want legislation of what social media sites can do to prevent it and I also want governing bodies to consider what they can do.”

Last month Telegraph Sport revealed that Barnes and his wife, Polly, had been subjected to online abuse and death threats following the World Cup final, which followed a similar backlash to his officiating in last year’s test between the Springboks and France.

After watching last Saturday night’s final in the Stade de France along with their two children, Polly Barnes posted on Instagram, “What a vile atmosphere at the Stade de France. It’s just a game k---heads”, before adding: “See ya later Rugby World Cup. Won’t miss you, or the death threats.”

Wayne Barnes on abuse: ‘Why do we do this?’

Barnes who launches his autobiography Throwing the Book this month, said the abuse he received became more intense after South Africa director of rugby Rassie Erasmus criticised his performance in last year’s test in France against the Springboks.

“Without doubt, it was a moment where you think ‘why do we do this?’” he told the BBC.

“But then you sit down and talk about it and realise there is only 10 months to go [until the World Cup] and you don’t want the keyboard warriors to win.”

Barnes announced his retirement last week, paying tribute to his family as well as a host of mentors.

“Over the past 20 years, I have been in the middle of some of the greatest rugby matches in history,” said Barnes.

“I have seen some of the world’s best players and worked with some of the finest coaches the game has ever produced. Last Saturday, I was privileged to referee the Rugby World Cup final between two of the most iconic teams in sport: the All Blacks and the Springboks. People often say you will know when it is the right time to retire, and this is clearly the right time for me and for my family.

Referee Wayne Barnes awards a penalty. Photo / Photosport

“My children have missed out on time with their dad for far too long and I am now looking forward to family weekends, sports matches, school assemblies and birthday parties. My wife, Polly, has sacrificed more than anyone so that I have been able to achieve some of my personal goals. While I have been away most weekends and for decent chunks of the year, she has had to juggle being an amazing mum with two active children, along with holding down a hugely successful career of her own.”

Barnes also became a fixture of the club game in Europe, refereeing 10 Premiership finals and three European Champions Cup deciders. He will not be lost to the sport, or to officiating, and signed off by criticising a culture of online vitriol.

“I will continue to advocate for referees and work closely with the International Rugby Match Officials association to ensure match officials across the globe not only have a collective voice but also the appropriate support network for them and their families, particularly as online abuse and threats have become far too regular for all of those involved in the game,” he added.

“I am extremely proud that my career has spanned five Rugby World Cups, 26 Six Nations matches, three European Champions Cup finals and 10 Premiership finals, and I’m grateful for all of those who have helped me along the way, in particular, Chris White, Tony Spreadbury, Brian Campsall, Nigel Yates and Phil Keith-Roach. It’s been an incredible journey.”



