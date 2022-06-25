Watch: Mt Smart Stadium fan-fight taints 'beautiful night'

A fight between fans at Mt Smart stadium broke out on Saturday night. Video / Cesãh Liiná via Facebook

As 27,000 fans enjoyed a spectacular rugby league homecoming for the Kiwis at Mt Smart Stadium last night, one small group attracted attention for all the wrong reasons.

Following the Kiwis' 26-6 win over Mate Ma'a Tonga, a fan uploaded a video to Facebook of three men climbing from the stand into a corporate box and attacking those inside.

At one point a chair was thrown appearing to smash the window while something is thrown from the corporate box into the crowd below.

The short video was a small stain on an otherwise electric night in Auckland as the boisterous Tongan fans created a party atmosphere and the home side excelled on-field.

General view of Mt Smart Stadium last night. Photo/ www.photosport.nz

Despite the score line, it was an intensely competitive contest. There was the usual blood and thunder, amid collisions and hits that were probably felt in the neighbouring suburb.

Full venue, screamingly passionate fans, astonishing colour and vibrancy, cultural resonance, entrance of the teams alone - international #rugbyleague is the sport's most marketable commodity #NZvTonga — Phil Caplan (@scratchingshed2) June 25, 2022

In front of a sellout crowd at Mt Smart Stadium, the Kiwis and Mate Ma'a Tonga delivered an electrifying haka showdown pre-match.

How we roll for our team Mate Ma’a Tonga 🇹🇴 best fans in the world💪🏼🇹🇴❤️🤍🔥🔥 #MMT https://t.co/CzAYJQDmiF — Melesia Blackwill (@willmafi84) June 25, 2022

The Kiwis performed a rousing haka pre-match – led by North Queensland Cowboys fullback Peta Hiku – which saw them march forward and menacingly stare down the Tongan players, who stood passively while respectfully linking arms.

Siliva Havili leads the Tongan Sipi Tau. Photo / Photosport.co.nz

But it was the Tongans who had the most vocal support inside the ground, with their flag-waving, screaming fans creating all the noise when both sets of players made their way down the tunnel prior to kickoff.

And the Tongan team raised the volume even further with a ferocious rendition of Sipi Tau that was greeted with huge cheers from the Pasifika contingent in the packed stands.

Tongan coach Jason Taumalolo said the crowd support was brilliant.

"To see the red flags fly again, there's no better feeling," Taumalolo said.

"We can only get better from here and it's just a small build-up for the World Cup at the end of the year."

Earlier, a world record was broken as the Kiwi Ferns beat the Tongan women 50-12.

The crowd of 18,364 was the biggest ever for a women's rugby league match.