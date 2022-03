San Francisco hosts the final event of the SailGP season.

San Francisco hosts the final event of the SailGP season.

It's full speed ahead for SailGP's eight-nation fleet as they head into season two's final event.

Featuring the world's best sailors, including Peter Burling and Blair Tuke's New Zealand SailGP Team, the teams are vying for the highly coveted $1 million top prize.

Coverage begins from 10am.

Watch live on Sky TV and free-to-air on nzherald.co.nz/sailgp

Day 1 - Sunday 10am

Day 2 - Monday 10am