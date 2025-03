Watch all the action live as teams from secondary schools around New Zealand compete for the top spots in the North and South Island National Rowing Championships.

North Island Secondary School Champs live from Lake Karāpiro:

South Island Secondary School Champs live from Lake Ruataniwha:

For up-to-date race details and times as well as results for North Island and South Island Secondary School Championships see: https://www.rowit.co.nz/