Gold medal winner Nico Porteous will take part in the Jossi Wells Invitational. Photosport

Gold medal winner Nico Porteous will take part in the Jossi Wells Invitational. Photosport

Coverage begins 11am:

The Jossi Wells Invitational is back again for 2023 with over 100 of the world’s best extreme skiers and snowboarders descending on Wanaka for one of the world’s most prestigious events on the winter calendar.

Hand-picked by Jossi Wells the field includes multiple X Games and Olympic medalists including our very own Nico Porteous & Zoi Sadowski-Synnott.

The Alternative Commentary Collective brings you live coverage of the Big Air event from Cardrona Alpine Resort!