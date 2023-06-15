Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport
Updated

Warriors mid-season report card: Rating the club’s NRL campaign so far

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
The verdict on the Warriors' 2023 season so so far. Photo / Photosport

The verdict on the Warriors' 2023 season so so far. Photo / Photosport

Surely nobody saw this coming.

There was always going to be a change under new coach Andrew Webster, along with the arrival of some well chosen recruits and the return to Auckland, after the crazy

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport