The sponsors will be thinking again about parking their car outside the boundary. Video / Sky Sport

The Warriors have named their first team list for the 2024 season proper and there are a couple of surprises for round one.

Namely, the returning Chanel Harris-Tavita is not in the 23 with Freddy Lussick preferred in the 14 jersey off the interchange bench.

Marata Niukore is out with a foot injury and misses the round one match against the Sharks, he reportedly fractured his foot in the final pre-season match against the Dolphins.

All eyes will be on another returning Warrior, Roger Tuivasa-Sheck who will line up in the centres after impressing in his pre-season outings on his return to the 13-man game.

Luke Metcalf has fought off the competition from Te Maire Martin and Harris-Tavita and will start alongside Shaun Johnson in the halves.

Young fullback Taine Tuaupiki will start at fullback after overcoming an injury that saw him leave the field during the Warriors final pre-season hit out.

Tuaupiki remains the preferred backup option for the injured Charnze Nicholl-Klokstad who coach Andrew Webster has said may miss the first three weeks of the season.

Another notable inclusion is new signing Kurt Capewell. The former Brisbane Bronco was another who impressed in pre-season and fans will be itching to see how he performs in a full first grade match in front of what is likely to be a sold out Mt Smart stadium.

The interchange bench features hooker Freddy Lussick, middle forwards Tom Ale and Bunty Afoa and utility Dylan Walker.

The Warriors beat the Sharks home and away last season, winning 32- 30 a remarkable match that has gone down in history in Sydney and 44-12 at Mt Smart Stadium, but Cronulla do hold a 28-20 edge in 28 encounters between the clubs since 1995.

Warriors team to face Sharks

1. Taine Tuaupik

2. Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

3. Rocco Berry

4. Roger Tuivasa-Sheck

5. Marcelo Montoya

6. Luke Metcalf

7. Shaun Johnson

8. Addin Fonua-Blake

9. Wayde Egan

10. Mitchell Barnett

11. Jackson Ford

12. Kurt Capewell

13. Tohu Harris

Reserves

14. Freddy Lussick

15. Tom Ale

16. Bunty Afoa

17. Dylan Walker

18. Adam Pompey

20. Jazz Tevaga

21. Te Maire Martin

22. Ali Leiataua

23. Jacob Laban



















