Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Alex Johnston of the Rabbitohs scores a try against the Warriors. Photo / Getty

Rabbitohs 28

Warriors 6

If 2023 has been about learning lessons, then the Warriors were dealt a harsh one on Friday night.

They were out muscled, out played and out thought by a committed Rabbitohs team, who prevailed 28-6 in atrocious conditions at Mt Smart Stadium.

After the Warriors’ recent impressive run, this was a marked step down, for their biggest loss of the season.

This match showed the difference between a team learning to be contenders and one that has been there, done that.

The Rabbitohs were missing a few players but still had the nucleus of the 2021 grand final team, while the Sydney club has also made the preliminary final every year since 2018.

Damien Cook, Cody Walker and Cameron Murray ran the show, while their forward pack got over the top of the Warriors.

The Rabbitohs were more aggressive – and effective in the constant rain – while the Auckland team couldn’t adjust.

It was the second time this season where the Warriors were submerged at home, after the wet weather loss to the Roosters.

Conditions were abysmal, braved by 22,612 hardy fans. It wasn’t quite Scotland versus the All Blacks in 1975 but the players were splashing through puddles in the second half

Not much went right. The Warriors needed to capitalise on a significant possession swing in the first 20 minutes, but couldn’t, and were made to pay.

For one of the few times this season, a lot of individual players were off their game, while the collective faded after a decent start.

The Warriors will remain in the top eight, but come back into the pack, with tough matches against Parramatta and Cronulla to come.

Andrew Webster made a late change, with Freddy Lussick coming into the 17 for Josh Curran. The rain abated briefly before kickoff – as fans were still streaming into the gates – but soon came back with a vengeance. The Warriors had all the early running – with possession and penalties – but the Rabbitohs defended stoutly, while the home side were guilty of taking wrong options.

The levee eventually broke in the 15th minute, thanks to Wayde Egan, who pulled in two defenders on the short side, enabling Adam Pompey to send Marcelo Montoya over.

There should have been more before the Rabbitohs reply, which was far too easy, as the right edge got themselves tangled up, allowing Alex Johnston to slide across in the corner.

A flashpoint came seven minutes before the break, with Addin Fonua-Blake sinbinned for a high shot on Murray, with the resultant penalty levelling the scores. It looked a harsh call, given the season’s barometer. Souths took heart and continued to power through the middle, before Murray flashed over near the posts.

They were good value for their lead, as they had got the recipe right in the wet.

The body language was telling at halftime, as the Warriors slumped towards the sheds, while Souths were bouncing.

Things didn’t get much better to start the second half. The Rabbitohs benefited from a couple of generous calls but the Warriors made things hard for themselves with poor decision making. Their defence got a little ragged and Johnston’s second try was inevitable, though it was beautiful work from Walker to create it.

The Warriors tried to come back – Dallin Watene-Zelezniak was a fingertip away from a long-range try – but couldn’t get much going, before another cheap error led to Tyrone Munro’s try which ended any dim hopes of a comeback, then Blake Taaffe put the icing on the cake.

Warriors 6 (Marcelo Montoya try; Shaun Johnson con)

Rabbitohs 28 (Alex Johnston 2, Cameron Murray, Tyrone Munro, Blake Taaffe tries; Taaffe 3 cons, pen)

HT: 6-12