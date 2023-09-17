Across his long NRL career – spanning 13 seasons – Shaun Johnson has enjoyed plenty of special times at Mt Smart.

There was the try in his first home game, the brace in an epic 2012 win over the Roosters and a hat-trick in a demolition of the Raiders a year later.

There was the golden-point try to beat the Panthers in 2016, an all-star performance in the epic win over the Storm in 2015 (which remains the last time they have beaten the Storm) and numerous clutch moments during the 2018 season.

He was part of Simon Mannering’s 300th game, other milestones for Manu Vatuvei, and the homecoming match last season, while this campaign has been chock full of home highlights, especially the late interventions against the Bulldogs and Raiders.

But he says nothing has topped the feeling towards the end of Saturday’s 40-10 win over the Newcastle Knights, with Johnson given a rousing ovation as he was subbed off with seven minutes to play. The emotion from the crowd – and Johnson – was palpable after a stirring performance, off the back of a dramatic build-up, with his participation in doubt all week.

“I can’t think of a better one,” said Johnson, standing outside the Warriors’ changing rooms on Saturday. “A moment I will never forget. I’m fricking 33, played a few seasons now – that’s as special as it gets.”

Johnson was at long odds to even take the field, after a calf muscle tear two weeks ago. He barely trained but did just enough to prove his fitness at Friday’s captain run.

“He came super close to not playing,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster. “We literally didn’t know until [Friday]. We were confident that [Friday] was going to go well but we weren’t sure. We made sure we got him to the start line and he’s done a terrific job.”

Shaun Johnson laps up the support. Photo / Photosport

Behind a bruising pack and backed up by a powerful back five, Johnson ran the show. He threw the last pass for the first two tries, had two other line-break assists and was at the centre of most of the best attacking moments, backed up by an astute kicking game (627 metres).

“[Saturday] was one of those moments where we knew if we got our game on, brought the crowd into it, we were going to run on with it,” said Johnson.

As he sipped from a can of Sprite, Johnson could reflect on an eventful week. He trained in isolation on Monday and Wednesday, and missed the team sessions on Tuesday and Thursday, to avoid too much loading. There were moments of frustration and doubt but the preceding week had been worse, as he had barely been able to do anything.

He paid tribute to the club’s physiotherapists and strength-and-conditioning staff, who got him through, but was still careful in the warm-up. But the Warriors’ blistering start meant he was heavily involved from the outset. He was nervous about the leg – “because you haven’t had those reps” – but didn’t really hold back, then chanced his arm with a few second-half runs.

“I’m happy I was able to tick boxes throughout the week and come out here and play through that,” said Johnson. “It felt good, I haven’t pulled up too sore so we will look after it this week and I will be good to go next week.”

It was a special night for everyone involved with the club but particularly poignant for Johnson. He is the last survivor – by some distance – from the 2011 Grand Final team and one of the few veterans from the 2018 campaign. Saturday was also his first Auckland playoff game, after more than 200 matches for the Warriors.

“I saw some of the headlines coming out and everyone’s talking about pressure and [we’ve] got the weight of the nation on our shoulders, on my shoulders, [but] if you want to channel that and use that correctly, you can create moments like we have just done,” said Johnson.

“We are so proud of what we have been able to build this year. I’m so pleased, after you put so much effort in all week, to come out here and execute a style of footy and that’s what we’ve done.”

Shaun Johnson in action against the Knights. Photo / Photosport

It’s also the perfect curtain call to his Warriors career, after he returned in a blaze of publicity last season.

“When I signed back here it was on the basis of winning and believing that we could do something,” said Johnson. “Obviously last year was rough – for a lot of reasons – then when a great man like Andrew Webster signs on to coach the side, you get pretty excited. I had a relationship with him prior and I knew that he could bring something pretty special here.”

The Warriors have great foundations for the future – especially with the youth coming through – but Johnson wants to seize the moment, ahead of the Preliminary Final in Brisbane against the Broncos on Saturday at 9.35pm.

“It’s all about now,” said Johnson. “It’s always been all about now. We’ll attack next week, we’ve given ourselves a really awesome opportunity to do something special for our fanbase, for the club, so it’s an opportunity you don’t want to mess up.”

That was reflected in the post-match scenes on Saturday. There was a team dinner – with staff – at Mt Smart but fairly muted celebrations, considering the occasion with the first home final in 15 years, and everything was wrapped up by 10.30pm.

“There were a few cans going around,” said Johnson. “Enjoy it but don’t get carried away, because ultimately we have some big games coming up and we have got some things we really want to achieve. It’s the same mindset heading into next week. We get our prep right, we go out there and do what we say we are going to do.”