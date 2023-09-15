Shaun Johnson and the Warriors edged the Knights in Wellington in round one. Photo / Getty

Whatever happens at Mt Smart on Saturday night, it will be a moment in time for New Zealand sport.

That’s the thing about Warriors’ home finals; they are rare and precious, mainly because you never know when it might happen again.

The last time the Warriors had a playoff game in Auckland, Helen Clark was Prime Minister, nobody except tech boffins owned a smartphone and the All Blacks hadn’t won the Rugby World Cup since 1987.

It was September 19, 2008.

In the 15 years since then, the Warriors finished in the top eight three times, before this season.

In 2010 they qualified fifth, for an away game on the Gold Coast. The following year Ivan Cleary’s team were sixth, which meant a trip to Brisbane, followed by games in Sydney and Melbourne before the grand final. In 2018 Stephen Kearney’s squad were only one win off first place, but a log jam of teams relegated them to eighth on points differential, which meant an away game in Sydney.

All up, the Warriors have played three home finals in three decades.

For this country, that’s a similar ratio to a British Lions tour or hosting an America’s Cup regatta, and something generations of Warriors players have never experienced.

Simon Mannering accumulated 301 games for the club, with only two home playoff appearances.

The significance is not lost on the current squad. Fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad had a list of goals when he returned home for pre-season, after four years at the Raiders. The 28-year-old is ambitious – and strives high – but admits that playing in a home final was hard to imagine.

“No way,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “It was something that I wanted to eventuate, but I didn’t know how it was going to eventuate. It is one thing playing finals football, but having a home final as well, that’s another thing. So, it’s been a crazy journey to be able to go home and bring success to the club and that was a massive drive for all of us coming back this year.”

The team are aware of the hype ahead of their clash with the Knights – how could they not be – but have tried to push it to the side, determined to treat it as just another game.

“It’s rinse and repeat, the same process,” said Nicoll-Klokstad. “We don’t need to change anything. We are here for a reason, the things that we have done week in, week out have got us to this occasion so why would you change those things?”

But handling the occasion will be a challenge. Coach Andrew Webster admitted the team were a bit “kamikaze” with their energy and focus early last week against Penrith. They need to be aware of the boost provided by the full house but can’t let emotion override the capacity for clear thinking and tactical smarts.

“There’s going to be occasions where we need the crowd to lift and get us up,” said Webster. “And then when we’re doing well, we can ride the wave. But we don’t expect that Mt Smart is going to guarantee us victory. We know we will have to work for it.”

Newcastle are dangerous opposition. They came close to an upset in round one in Wellington – with Kalyn Ponga’s late HIA withdrawal crucial – then enjoyed a convincing 34-24 win a month later.

Since then, the Knights have enjoyed a 10-game winning streak, a run that has included victories over the Storm, Rabbitohs, Sharks and Raiders (twice). The Warriors are still favourites, though the stakes will even up if Shaun Johnson can’t take the field.

Shaun Johnson was stuck on the sidelines last week. Photo / Getty Images

The Warriors will delay their decision until the last possible moment, but it is hard to imagine the 33-year-old being part of the occasion.

His calf tear is a niggly injury and isn’t the type that can be masked by a painkilling injection. It is not a matter of gritting your teeth and getting through it, as there will be things that Johnson simply may not be able to do, especially with the explosive requirements of his position.

He came through the captain’s run on Friday but nothing will be guaranteed until the final 17 is confirmed, around an hour before kickoff.

If there is a chance he can play, the Warriors will take it but it feels like a long shot. His non-participation doesn’t preclude a positive result but it will be a much harder road to victory.

Aside from his game-breaking attributes - and ability to make things happen - Johnson is also the general on the field, controlling the pace and tempo of the game.

Te Maire Martin and Dylan Walker have plenty of qualities but neither are natural organisers, while their kicking games can’t compare with what Johnson has to offer.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has reported on the Warriors and the NRL for more than a decade.