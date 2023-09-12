Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Warriors v Knights: Nine things to know about the Newcastle Knights ahead of Saturday’s home playoff game

Chris Rattue
By
5 mins to read
Prime Minister Chris Hipkins speaks about the All Black's loss and the Warriors. Video / Mark Mitchell

All you need to know about the Newcastle Knights, the side looking the end the Warriors’ season on Saturday night.

1) Hottest team in the NRL

Newcastle have made one of the great playoff charges

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport