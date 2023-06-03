Warriors 30

Dolphins 8

If the Warriors are still hedging their bets over Shaun Johnson’s future, they need to stop now.

The halfback underlined his importance and ongoing value with another compelling performance on Saturday night, inspiring the home side to a 30-8 victory over the Redcliffe Dolphins.

The final scoreline looked comfortable, but for a long time it wasn’t, as the Warriors couldn’t make the most of numerous chances and only led 6-4 with less than 30 minutes to play.

But when the game was in the balance, Johnson stood up, with two vital individual tries, which laid the platform for the final onslaught as the Warriors came home strong.

It was his first NRL brace since 2016, while the last time he scored two tries for the Warriors at Mt Smart was 2012. He also engineered several breaks and kicked superbly, including five from five off the tee.

Redcliffe defended gamely for most of the match – without offering much on attack – but finally cracked in the third quarter, conceding two tries while Anthony Milford was in the sin bin.

Coach Andrew Webster won’t be completely satisfied with the performance, which for a while threatened a repeat of the Napier last week, as they were profligate with their opportunities.

But they persevered and were eventually rewarded. Marata Niukore was a standout among an impressive forward effort, while Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad was again tireless at the back.

It was their biggest win of the season, and cemented their place in the top eight.

The only downside was the early loss of Rocco Berry to concussion, after a savage clash with Jarrod Wallace.

The Warriors made an ideal start, as Johnson slipped through in the fifth minute. It was vintage from the veteran halfback, as he stepped and dummied to get through the line, then accelerated past the fullback.

Marcelo Montoya then went close, before Nicoll-Klokstad was denied by a fabulous Euan Aitken tackle.

The home side lost Berry in the 13th minute, after a nasty head collision with Wallace. The Queensland representative was placed on report but lucky to avoid the sin bin, after leading with his shoulder.

The game came to life in the second quarter. A Kodi Nikorima intercept stopped a certain try at one end, then Jamayne Isaako almost scored at the other, thwarted by desperate intervention from Wayde Egan and Josh Curran. Dolphins wing Tesi Niu got across, but the final pass was adjudged forward.

For most of the half the Warriors were on top but couldn’t make it pay. They made breaks but either had the wrong players backing up, or passes missed their mark, summed up by Curran passing behind Dallin Watene-Zelezniak with the line open.

The first Dolphins try summed up the sloppiness of the half; a low-percentage offload ceded possession, then a mistake from Montoya – as he knocked the ball over the sideline instead of letting it go – gifted territory, before clever work from Nikorima sent Niu over in the corner.

On the balance of play the Warriors should have built a comfortable lead but were instead precarious.

The pattern continued early in the second half, as a lack of precision meant chances were missed, with passes finding the grass. They lost Montoya to an HIA (he later returned) after a cynical shoulder charge from Milford, who was sin-binned.

The breakthrough looked to have finally come in the 53rd minute but the bunker spotted an obstruction from Niukore which ruled out Watene-Zelezniak’s effort.

But Johnson’s second moment of magic redeemed the situation, as he stepped past four defenders on a sizzling burst close to the line. That brought the 23,686 crowd to their feet and they were roaring moments later when Luke Metcalf sprinted away for his first Warriors try, after smart play from Niukore and Bayley Sironen.

A late brace from Watene-Zelezniak added some glitz to the performance, before Isaako grabbed a consolation for the Dolphins.

Warriors 30 (Shaun Johnson 2, Dallin Watene-Zelezniak 2, Luke Metcalf tries; Johnson 5 cons)

Dolphins 8 (Tesi Niu, Jamayne Isaako tries)

HT: 6-4