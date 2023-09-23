Reece Walsh throws a forward pass which was called by the referees in his side's win over the Warriors. Photo / Sky Sport

Reece Walsh throws a forward pass which was called by the referees in his side's win over the Warriors. Photo / Sky Sport

A blatant forward pass missed by the referee and touch judges has overshadowed the Brisbane Broncos ending the New Zealand Warriors’ hopes of a third trip to the NRL grand final.

The Broncos were too good for Andrew Webster’s side at Suncorp Stadium, winning 42-12 to set up a blockbuster grand final against Penrith next Sunday.

But once again the Warriors were let down by the referee, a theme that continues to hang over the New Zealand franchise.

Former Warrior Reece Walsh set up a try in the second half, with 25 minutes remaining, to make it 30-12 and close out the game but his pass to Selwyn Cobbo was clearly forward. Cobbo then sent Jordan Riki away for the try and end the Warriors’ hopes of a comeback.

“Honestly, that’s a metre and a half forward and that one inside to Riki wasn’t any better,” commentator Steve Roach said on Fox League.

Co-commentator Mick Ennis added: “It’s an absolute howler. There’s three officials there. The ball goes blatantly forward. That’s a real bad one.”

Reece Walsh clearly throws a forward pass. Photo / Sky Sport

The NRL Bunker is used to review tries but can’t rule on forward passes.

Lead commentator Andrew Voss said: “Oh my goodness. Unleash the hounds on the Bunker rule on forward passes. Warriors fans will be absolutely distraught.

“They should take (the forward pass) that to Vegas, the fans will understand it.”

Fans from both teams called in forward on social media.

That may be the most forward pass I’ve ever seen and I’m a @brisbanebroncos fan #NRL #NRLBroncosWarriors — Paul Johnson (@pjohnson_sports) September 23, 2023

It will sound like sour grapes, and the Broncos have a deserved lead no doubt about that - but to kill any chance for the Warriors with that missed forward pass is unforgivable in a match of this magnitude. #NRLBroncosWarriors — Matt (@MattyJared) September 23, 2023