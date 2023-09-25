The One NZ Warriors come up short in their preliminary final clash against the Brisbane Broncos. Video / Sky Sport

The forward pass that helped sink the Warriors’ NRL hopes of making the grand final could hasten changes to rugby league’s try review system.

But the NRL’s head of football Graham Annesley said costs were a prohibiting factor as the game looked at technology that could assist referees.

Gerard Sutton missed a big forward pass from Broncos fullback Reece Walsh, the resulting try helping snuff out any hopes the Warriors had of mounting a comeback in the Brisbane preliminary final.

Warriors coach Andrew Webster refused to blame the poor decision for his side’s big defeat although league great Paul Gallen called on Sutton to be excluded from grand final consideration because of it.

Potential forward passes in try-scoring moves were scrutinised by a video system for one season, over 20 years ago.

Player ratings: Who starred and who didn’t for the Warriors

But the video referee had one small monitor to look at and the feed was controlled by the TV director, making the system unreliable.

In those days, referees routinely sent tries for video checking for fear of having missed a problem. The current bunker system is superior in terms of match flow because it allows for checks to be made in the background.

Both Annesley and NRL chief Peter V’landys say the situation will be looked at.

“It will be covered in the end-of-season review as will any controversial aspect of the game that has caused a ruction during the season,” Annesley said.

Annesley, a former top referee, said the NRL wanted to prevent the “clangers” but technology could add to problems by making mistakes in finding forward passes that weren’t there.

The NRL has trialled a microchip in the ball and tracking technologies in the women’s premiership.

“It’s not off the table forever - technologies get better and cheaper,” Annesley said.

“We’re not comfortable technologies will solve the problems - there are challenges but it is not something that can’t be resolved.

“It’s just not now. As costs improve, who knows? All those matters are decided by the NRL commission.

“If we can stop those sorts of clangers that get missed﻿ and it is quite obvious, then let’s have a look at whether that’s feasible to do. But there are others where it’s not possible because you look at different camera angles and they give you different perspectives.”





Reece Walsh clearly throws a forward pass. Photo / Sky Sport





Fans from both teams called in the pass on social media.

That may be the most forward pass I’ve ever seen and I’m a @brisbanebroncos fan #NRL #NRLBroncosWarriors — Paul Johnson (@pjohnson_sports) September 23, 2023

It will sound like sour grapes, and the Broncos have a deserved lead no doubt about that - but to kill any chance for the Warriors with that missed forward pass is unforgivable in a match of this magnitude. #NRLBroncosWarriors — Matt (@MattyJared) September 23, 2023