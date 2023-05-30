Warriors star Shaun Johnson breaks silence on future plans

Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson has intentionally stayed out of the media over the last two months but broke his silence today to clarify his situation.

If Shaun Johnson does feature in the NRL next year, it will be at the Warriors.

While there are still a few unknowns around his future beyond this season one thing is certain – he doesn’t want to play for a rival NRL club.

A final decision on what he ultimately does could still be weeks or even months away but he won’t be crossing the Tasman.

Johnson’s contract status has become a major talking point over the last two months, with his impressive start to the season, as he has wound back the clock with some of the best form of his career.

That has led to a major rethink at the Warriors about their roster for 2024 – and a few headaches for the management team – and also prompted a lucrative two year offer from the West Tigers, believed to be in the region of $700,000 per season, which Johnson’s management recently turned down.

Aside the Tigers offer, the Herald understands there has been interest from at least one other Australian club.

Johnson has intentionally stayed out of the media over the last two months but broke his silence on Tuesday to clarify the situation.

“If I do play, I want it to be here,” said Johnson. “And I probably made that pretty clear with my answer to a club (Tigers) coming out a couple of weeks ago. I don’t want to go somewhere for the wrong reasons. I just felt like if I was to leave again, it wouldn’t be right. Put it this way, I don’t want to go elsewhere and try to win. I want to win here if I’m playing.”

The money on the table from the Tigers was undoubtedly attractive and would have dwarfed any potential Warriors deal, which will be limited to one season. Johnson admitted the interest was “flattering”.

“I had some chats with my family and they were sort of telling me I’m stupid,” laughed Johnson.

But financial matters were never going to be the key driver.

AUCKLAND, NEW ZEALAND - JULY 03: Shaun Johnson of the Warriors thanks the crowd after winning the round 16 NRL match between the New Zealand Warriors and the Wests Tigers at Mt Smart Stadium, on July 03, 2022, in Auckland, New Zealand. (Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

“People just don’t believe us when we say that’s not what it’s all about,” said Johnson. “But for me, with where I’m at, if I’m going to do this and put my body through another preseason and all that it has to be to win. And I believe that the Warriors are in a position to win. I couldn’t see myself going elsewhere to compete against that.”

But whether he is wearing the No 7 jersey next year is a moot point. Johnson seems relaxed about the timeframe, saying it is a call that could be made as late as the end of the season and as early as next week.

He may choose to walk away at the top of his game but seems to be leaning towards one more campaign and there certainly seems to be no physical impediments for the 32-year-old.

“I’m pretty happy with where things are at physically, mentally,” said Johnson. “I’m certainly enjoying being back home with family and friends. So I’m not writing anything off.”

There has been ongoing dialogue with coach Andrew Webster and they are both “on the same page” about not rushing a decision.

The second part of the equation is the club’s ability to fit him within the salary cap. Johnson isn’t earning what he was in his halcyon days – when he was the highest paid player at the Warriors – but the impending arrival of Chanel Harris-Tavita means there are already four playmakers on the books for 2024, with Te Maire Martin, Luke Metcalf and Ronald Volkman also signed.

The Warriors are keen to retain Johnson – especially with the form he has displayed – if they can make it work but won’t be able to break the bank.

Whatever happens, Johnson appears at peace with the situation and content with his career.

“There is no unfinished business”, said Johnson. “I don’t have a point to prove to anyone. I play this game because I love it. And I still feel like I’ve got the competitive bug in me that I want to win. So as long as that’s there, as long as I’m happy then no door is closed.”

He has already made plans for life after footy, including mentoring roles, input at the club and media work but when that new chapter starts remains up in the air.

“I just want us to win,” said Johnson. “If that’s me in the seven jersey [or] if it’s me commentating and coming to do [media] stuff and then helping out where else I can then so be it. But I certainly think the club is heading in the right direction and I want to be a part of that, one way or another.”