Voyager 2023 media awards

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Warriors star Shaun Johnson breaks silence on future plans

Michael Burgess
By
5 mins to read
Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson during a Warriors pre-season training session. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson has intentionally stayed out of the media over the last two months but broke his silence today to clarify his situation.

If Shaun Johnson does feature in the NRL next year, it will

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport