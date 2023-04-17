Dylan Walker scores a try against the Cowboys. Photosport

When Dylan Walker arrived at the Warriors ahead of this season, he had one overriding aim: “Don’t be a s*** signing.”

The Auckland club has had a mixed recruitment record over the years.

For every Nathan Fien, Micheal Luck or James Maloney, there’s a Jayson Bukuya, Dane Nielsen or Kane Evans.

Australian players can find it difficult to settle, but even some locals have under-delivered.

Issac Luke produced a mixed bag across four seasons at Mt Smart while fellow Kiwis legend Adam Blair, on a big money deal, struggled to replicate his past NRL deeds.

Walker arrived with a big reputation – he won a premiership as a youngster with South Sydney in 2014 and had played State of Origin – but also a few question marks.

Was he hungry enough, after 10 tough NRL seasons and almost 200 games and did he still have what it takes to make a difference? And would he pass the good character test, after a couple of high-profile, off-field incidents at Manly?

So far, it’s a resounding yes on all counts.

All of the new recruits have performed for coach Andrew Webster but Walker has arguably been the standout, just edging fullback Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad.

He has added a new dimension with his impact off the bench and been a key presence in most of their victories.

Walker underlined his importance – and versatility – on Saturday night, with an impressive display at five eighth, in place of the injured Te Maire Martin in the 22-14 victory over North Queensland Cowboys.

The 28-year-old looks fit, focused and happy.

“I’ve come over here, new club, new country, I’m enjoying my football,” said Walker. “Webby was quite honest with me and the boys have been awesome.”

Dylan Walker celebrates his try with Marcelo Montoya. Photo / Photosport

He admitted he had been determined to prove himself to his teammates, the fans and the critics.

“I didn’t want to be a s*** signing,” said Walker. “That was my number 1 priority … don’t be a s*** signing and people bag you. That is just me being honest.”

Walker is thriving in the Warriors environment, which he admits has exceeded his expectations.

The off-field support has been important, as Walker is here with his partner and two children and no family connections, aside from a sister in Tauranga.

It’s all paying dividends on the field.

Walker hadn’t worn the No 6 jersey since the 2020 season, when he played seven games for Manly at pivot, but has slotted in well alongside Johnson.

He defended strongly, became more involved in attack as the game progressed and scored the decisive try in the 61st minute.

“I felt comfortable there,” said Walker. “I got a meat pie (try) so I am stoked.”

Walker is famously versatile. More than half of his NRL career has been at centre (100 games), but he has played everywhere else on the field except back row and wing.

“I don’t mind any position,” laughed Walker. “I take it as a challenge, put me there and see how I go.”

Coach Andrew Webster was effusive in his praise – labelling Walker as a State of Origin bolter after his start to the season – but the player deflected that, saying he was only focused on performing well for his club.

He was thrilled with the team’s attitude on Saturday night, feeling the Warriors had regained their defensive identity, after standards slipped in the previous two weeks.

The Warriors have been edging victories – aside from the round three victory in Townsville – but Walker sees that as a positive.

“When you are winning ugly, it’s a good trait to have,” said Walker. “No team wants to make errors and make it hard on themselves but when you can [still] close out games and win them, it’s great.”

He said the team has plenty to work on but also a solid foundation, ahead of a heavy schedule, with the Melbourne Storm, Sydney Roosters and Penrith Panthers in successive weeks.

“It will be a good block of footy for us, against quality opposition,” said Walker. “But if we get 50 per cent possession, we can go with any team.”