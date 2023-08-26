Addin Fonua-Blake on the charge during the Warriors' win over the Dragons. Photo / photosport.nz

Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake believes anything is possible for the Auckland team, as they recalibrate their goals ahead of the NRL finals.

Friday’s 18-6 win over the Dragons confirmed the Warriors’ top-four playoff spot, the first time they have earned a double life in the finals since 2007.

Riding a seven-game winning streak, these are heady times, with comparisons being drawn to some legendary Warriors teams of the past.

It’s already been a remarkable year, considering the miserable 2022 campaign, but Fonua-Blake wants to aim higher.

“Like every team you come into preseason and set goals and top four was one of them,” said Fonua-Blake. “Not many people backed us to make top eight – let alone top four – but our mission [now] is not just to be happy and make the top four or make the numbers up.”

After the final-round match against the Redcliffe Dolphins next Saturday, the Warriors will travel to Penrith or Brisbane in the first week of the finals. It’s an intimidating prospect, given the form of both clubs, but Fonua-Blake is undeterred.

“They are heavy favourites but we believe we can mix it with them,” said Fonua-Blake. “I don’t think any team has really blown us away this year. And we have played against them both, in really tight games.”

The form of Fonua-Blake offers hope. He is having a huge year, a destructive presence through the middle who also has ball skills, while he has chipped in with eight tries. Friday was typical fare, as Fonua-Blake reeled off a game-high 216 metres, including 94m post-contact. He has already exceeded 150m this season 13 times and is also averaging more than 60 minutes a match, remarkable figures for a 118kg prop.

Warriors prop Addin Fonua-Blake. Photo / Photosport

“It’s probably the best [I have played],” agreed Fonua-Blake. “I always knew I had it in me but it was just whether or not I put in that effort. The last couple of years it was pretty easy to put the cue in the rack knowing that finals was out of touch. It’s off the back of the boys helping me, obviously the coaches are helping me a lot, and I’m having a really good year.”

Having a permanent home base has been a big factor, after a nomadic existence in 2021 and 2022 due to the Covid pandemic.

“Moving around a lot - I’m not using it as an excuse but it was a bit of a distraction,” said Fonua-Blake. “My kids went to four different schools in one year and it was pretty hard for them. When everything is disruptive off the field, it tends to carry over onto the field. I’m not using that as the whole reason, but definitely being home and having stability is making a lot of boys happy.”

Like the rest of the team, Fonua-Blake was satisfied with Friday’s defensive effort, as the Dragons were restricted to one try from a kick, but admitted there was plenty to work on in their overall game.

The 27-year-old had an eventful night, taking advantage of a Dragons error to score a game-sealing opportunist try in the 74th minute, after making a mess of an earlier chance just before halftime when he got tangled up as he dived over the line.

“After my first blunder I thought I better just put my hand on it,” said Fonua-Blake. “You work hard and you get lucky.”

Coach Andrew Webster has the opportunity to shuffle his pack ahead of the final regular-season game in Redcliffe, if he decides some players could benefit from the rest. Given his workload, Fonua-Blake would be an obvious contender. He said the season had taken a toll, though was grateful to the staff that had limited his training requirements.

“It’s up to the coach. I’m happy to play. I like playing,” said Fonua-Blake. “I feel like having a week off you feel a bit sluggish after the byes. I don’t want to feel that way leading into finals, I want to put my best foot forward. But the coach makes those calls and he’s the boss.”