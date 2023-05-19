Shaun Johnson of the Warriors celebrates his try against the Bulldogs.

Warriors halfback Shaun Johnson appears set to either remain with the club or conclude his decorated career.

The off-contract star has reportedly turned down a big-money move to Australian club Wests Tigers, unwilling to relocate his young family across the Tasman.

The Daily Telegraph reported that Johnson told the Tigers he would not be joining their ranks next season, wanting to provide the club with clarity after they had offered him a two-year contract worth about $650,000 a year.

Johnson, 32, is yet to reach a decision on whether he will continue playing beyond this season and has yet to agree to any deal with the Warriors.

But after spending three years with the Cronulla Sharks before returning to Mt Smart Stadium last season, Johnson reportedly has no desire to return to Australia.

With the Warriors on a bye week, the Telegraph reported that Johnson had spent the last few days contemplating his future, having met with incoming Tigers coach Benji Marshall when the Warriors were in Sydney ahead of last week’s win over the Bulldogs.

Johnson’s remarkable form this year has turned heads around the NRL. He struggled for most of last season – not helped by the Warriors being based in Australia and the general instability around the club – and this year was expected to be his swansong.

But Johnson’s revival has changed the equation. The 32-test Kiwi is in near-career best form and happy and confident off the field.

After 11 rounds he is among the top Dally M contenders and his renaissance has been a significant element in the Warriors’ 6-5 start to 2023.

“He has been a huge part of it,” said Warriors coach Andrew Webster. “I don’t think teams win six games without the halfback playing well. Shaun’s leadership as well has changed. He leads with his voice and he leads with his actions. That’s powerful when a player can do that and he’s certainly doing that.

“People want him because they’ve seen how well he’s playing and they think he’s going to contribute and make an impact for their team. He should be proud of that. We’re proud of that. The thing for us around that is we’re not at that stage where we’re concerned about [his future].

“What I’m concerned about is that Shaun and I keep having really good communication with each other. And if we continue to do that, then everything’s going to be fine.

“Shaun and I have a good relationship. So we know where [next year] is at and how that looks. So we’ll work that out at the right time.”

Johnson’s future is expected to be decided by next month.