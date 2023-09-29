Addin Fonua-Blake of the Warriors celebrates a try. Photo / Alan Lee, www.photosport.nz

Ahead of their 2023 campaign, the Warriors had a rookie coach and eight new recruits, while 2022 player of the year Euan Aitken and fullback sensation Reece Walsh were among the departures. They started the season with plenty of question marks but by the end were feted as one of the best teams in club history. Michael Burgess assesses the report card.

Charnze Nicoll-Klokstad

23 games

Arrived with doubts about his potential impact, after injury struggles in 2021 and being relegated to Canberra’s reserve grade last year. They were gone within the first month. Huge work rate, strong defender and touches of class on attack, with eight tries and eight try assists. 9/10

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak

20 games

Became a cult figure, with his acrobatic touchdowns and no holds barred charges, while the flowing locks didn’t hurt. Remarkable effort to set a new club record of 24 tries, especially after missing the first six games. Scored some tries that no one else could, though still vulnerable with defensive decision making at times. 8.5

Dallin Watene-Zelezniak scores a try for the Warriors. Photo / photosport.nz

Adam Pompey

27 games

The performance against Newcastle in the elimination final was the apex of his 80-game Warriors career. Impressive effort to play every minute of every game. Did well to shut down some big name centres, even if the left edge wobbled in the final quarter of the season. 7.5

Rocco Berry

16 games

After being thrown in first grade in 2021, then dogged by injuries, started to deliver on his potential. Strong defensive presence with touches of flair, though still plenty to learn. 7

Marcelo Montoya

27 games

A form dip late in the season doesn’t detract too much from an impressive campaign, highlighted by 12 tries. Played every game like it was his last and set high standards with training and preparation. Squeezed plenty out of his talent. 7.5

Te Maire Martin

9 games

Was starting to click into gear, before the awful broken leg against Newcastle in round five. Showed defensive qualities upon return, without recapturing his March form. 7

Shaun Johnson in action against the Knights. Photo / Photosport

Shaun Johnson

25 games

A masterclass of a season. Thrived in a new environment and within Andrew Webster’s structure. Expectation rose across the season but he kept delivering, culminating in the home final beauty against the Knights. 9.5

Addin Fonua-Blake

26 games

Has there ever been a better season by a Warriors prop? You would have to go back a long way to find a campaign to match Fonua-Blake in 2023. Led the NRL in post-contact metres and racked up some extraordinary minutes, as well as a staggering nine tries. Richly deserved his place in the Dally M team of the year. 9.5

Wayde Egan

22 games

When Egan arrived at the Warriors in 2019, there were comparisons made with a young Cameron Smith. They were scoffed at back then but don’t seem so far fetched now. His passing range and vision out of dummy half was the key to the Warriors attack, while he was a dangerous runner and a courageous defender. Injury toll and head knocks the only ongoing concern. 8.5

Wayde Egan celebrates his crucial try for the Warriors during their season-opening defeat of the Knights. Photo / Photosport

Mitch Barnett

15 games

Another recruit to impress. Brought plenty of raw aggression, particularly on defence. Overcame a career-threatening neck injury to return in June and became a vital element of the success. 8

Jackson Ford

24 games

Like a trusty Holden, just kept going and going. His arrival didn’t garner many headlines, as he had made only 30 appearances in the previous four seasons for the Dragons, with 21 off the interchange bench. But he impressed with his competitiveness and hunger in pre-season matches and became one of the first picked. Delivered 90 running metres and more than 30 tackles a week, though also gave up a team high 21 penalties. 7.5

Marata Niukore

22 games

The big-money acquisition from Parramatta was signed to be a wrecking ball on the edge and delivered in some big games. Key part of a consistent right edge, though hampered by suspensions. Inescapable feeling there is more to come from the 27-year-old. 7.5

Tohu Harris of the Warriors.

Tohu Harris

22 games

A tour de force. Hard to understand how he wasn’t honoured as Dally M Captain of the year. A superb leader, who defied constant injury niggles to deliver volumes in yardage and defence. Some sweet ball-playing complemented the overall package. 9

Dylan Walker

24 games

Arrived not wanting to be a “s*** signing” and became one of the buys of the year. Brought punch and class through the middle, giving the team the ability to lift through the gears. Enjoys a joke but his competitiveness rubbed off on the group. 8.5

Jazz Tevaga

11 games

Key to some strong early performances – notably against the Cowboys and Sharks – as the ‘bald brothers’ showed their potential off the bench. Struggled to rediscover the same spark after injury. 6.5

Josh Curran

23 games

Used on both edges and as an emergency centre. Made 23 appearances but only six starts, as Ford and Niukore were preferred. Developed a promising combination with Johnson and will be in the mix for a starting spot in 2024. 6.5

Bayley Sironen

25 games

Found a niche on the bench, able to cover numerous positions. Though he didn’t like the position, emerged as a capable relief dummy half to spell Wayde Egan. Attitude and application impressed. 6.5

Bunty Afoa

21 games

Must have been a frustrating campaign with some extremely short stints, including five games when he got less than 20 minutes. But he never let it show. Performed an important role, often soaking up early attrition, and was part of some memorable performances. Lost his spot for the finals. 6.5

Tom Ale

19 games

A breakout season for the Rotorua product. After making seven appearances in the previous three seasons, the 24-year-old featured in 19 games under Andrew Webster, albeit all but one off the interchange bench. Some tasty performances – against the Eels, Sharks (twice) and Panthers – showed he is worth the investment. 7

Edward Kosi

11 games

One of the forgotten men. Featured in the first 10 matches – putting in some big performances – before injury. With his size and power, Kosi offers something different on the flank. 7

Luke Metcalf celebrates his try with Rocco Berry. Photo / photosport.nz

Luke Metcalf

12 games

After a nervy introduction against the Broncos, the five-eighths came into his own. Offered pace in a backline not overly blessed with speed and brought a creative streak, while chipping in with six tries. Still raw but has plenty of promise. Will push for a starting spot next year. 7.5

Freddie Lussick

12 games

Capable backup for Egan, though not quite the same passing range or running threat. Impressed in early season clutch wins over Bulldogs and Cowboys and courageous effort against Storm on Anzac Day. 6.5

Five matches or less

Taine Tuaupiki (5 games) Eye-catching club debut in Townsville and a strong performer against Tigers in Hamilton.

Taine Tuaupiki of the Warriors.

Viliami Vailea (5) Couldn’t build on the 2022 season, where he scored seven tries in 10 matches. Started four of first six games, before Andrew Webster settled on other options. Off to Cowboys in 2024.

Ronald Volkman (3) Strong game against Bulldogs in Sydney. Also contributed to the famous Cronulla win but may seek new club in 2024.

Brayden Wiliame (2) Injured in round two, after decent debut against Knights. At the back of the centre queue when he returned.

Demitric Sifakula (3) As a 19-year-old, his three appearances were all tough assignments, against the Roosters in the rain, Penrith in the Magic Round and the Broncos in Napier. Worth further investment.

Ali Leiataua (1) Had one of the most impressive debuts in Warrior’s history in Canberra. Coped with everything on that intense night, along with some lovely touches. One to watch.

Kalani Going (1) At 26, got a cherished debut against the Dolphins.

Paul Roache (1) His appearance completed the seventh instance of siblings to feature for the club, after brother Nate.

Michael Burgess has been a sports journalist since 2005, winning several national awards and covering Olympics, Fifa World Cups and America’s Cup campaigns. He has also reported on the Warriors and NRL for more than a decade.