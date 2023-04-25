Voyager 2022 media awards
WEBSITE OF THE YEAR
APP OF THE YEAR

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / Sport

Warriors hit with injury blows in wake of Melbourne Storm defeat

NZ Herald
3 mins to read
Tohu Harris of the Warriors reacts to an injury during the round eight Anzac Day NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors. Photosport

Tohu Harris of the Warriors reacts to an injury during the round eight Anzac Day NRL match between the Melbourne Storm and New Zealand Warriors. Photosport

The Warriors have been dealt a triple injury blow in the wake of their Anzac Day defeat to the Melbourne Storm last night leaving Andrew Webster without key personnel for the quick turnaround against the

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Sport