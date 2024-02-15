The New Zealand Warriors have gone all white for their 2024 heritage jersey and the response from fans has been unprecedented, with stock on the Warriors official store selling out in just 18 minutes. A re-stock is on the way with pre-orders available but as you wait for your package to arrive ponder this; how does it stack up against the other editions over the years?

NRL Heritage jerseys are somewhat of an enigma - there is no set guideline around design with club and manufacturer left to their own devices to come up with something that they feel represents the lineage of the club. The result is a list of crackers, shockers and in-betweeners but each is deserving of thorough examination.

15. 2019 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

Let’s just get this one out of way early, shall we? It was said this was a nod to Auckland’s traditional colours of white and blue - hard to argue, they’ve nailed that. What is disappointing is the fact this was a 25th Season jersey, were hoops really the best they could come up with? A redeeming feature is the listing of the names, club numbers and junior clubs for each of the 24 players who appeared in the Auckland Warriors’ debut campaign in the Winfield Cup in 1995 - but that adds next to nothing in terms of jersey appeal.

The Warriors' 2019 Heritage jersey.

14. 2015 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

So much potential in this one, yet it lacks finesse. Tukutuku designs are beautiful but the brown pallet is tough on the eye and ends up looking messy. Perhaps a little more of the green would have broken it up more and made it easier on the eye. The Hei Tiki / Warriors logo / Steeden combination just does not work. Again, disappointing considering this was a 20th Season edition.

Warriors' 2015 Heritage jersey - 'Te Whare Tu Toa'

13. 2018 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

There’s honestly nothing wrong with this jersey at all. Objectively, it’s a clean and to the point design. Less is often more when it comes to jerseys and this one meets the brief there. Where it fails is a total lack of imagination - it’s one of those jerseys that are released that fans wonder whether it was designed the night before or morning of the meeting. This would be a tidy away jersey but as a Heritage it’s a C-.

Warriors' 2018 Heritage jersey.

12. 2009 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

Canterbury clearly couldn’t decide whether they wanted to run with a chevron design or their neck scoop thing so went with both. I feel as though if they had stuck with just the chevron it could have ended up as quite a tidy jersey, having both on there makes it a little tough on the eyes. All four Canterbury jerseys from this year had the same neck on them and I respect the innovation, but like many things from the 2000s it hasn’t held up well.

Warriors' 2009 Heritage jersey.

11. 2011 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

This one tugs on my patriotic heartstrings but in the interests of complete objectivity I can’t list it any higher. The idea is solid, heritage means where you come from and the New Zealand Warriors come from New Zealand. All I can think about is how this looks like something you’d find in a souvenir shop at the bottom of Quay St rather than an NRL jersey. Real “funny polo shirt for golf trip” vibes. Bonus points for it being worn in the victorious prelim final against the Wests Tigers, forcing Kiwis great Benji Marshall the internal conflict of tackling a New Zealand flag all day - genius.

Warriors 2011 Heritage jersey. Photo / Getty Images

10. 2023 – Manufacturer: Puma

A poor attempt at replicating the 2003-05 style Puma kits, this one seriously misses the mark. Again, this was a solid idea from Puma in the final year of its deal to throw back to what have become classic Warriors jerseys of the early 2000s, but this one is just straight-up boring. One NZ’s logo is not nearly as bad as people make it out to be, but surely there was a point at which the design team questioned whether it needed to be the focal point of the design. The jerseys it is replicating save it from falling further down the list.

2023's Warriors Heritage jersey.

9. 2013 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

I can’t put my finger on what it is about this jersey I don’t like. The kete design is quite subtle and the colours used as a throwback to the legendary 2002 home strip don’t get in the way of or conceal it. Perhaps it’s the reminder of the diabolical Marvel jerseys that came in 2014 that puts this down the pecking order, although in fairness to the kete those are in another league of awful.

Thomas Leuluai wearing the 2013 Heritage jersey. Photo / Photosport

8. 2017 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

The Warriors have deep Pasifika roots and acknowledging all those who have served the club is a great theme to have in a Heritage jersey. The combination with the original ‘95 colours actually works pretty well - the design is intricate but the details aren’t confusing. This one is a little hard done by as through no fault of its own it slips down the list due to the quality of other contenders.

Warriors 2017 Heritage jersey.

7. 2016 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

2016 saw the Warriors run out in eight, yes eight, different strips at various stages across the season and this was the best of them. Another throwback to the 2002 stunner and Canterbury did a nice job with this one. The blue, white and red pop beautifully in the chevron. Those collars can stay firmly in the 2010s, though.

Warriors' 2016 Heritage jersey.

6. 2022 – Manufacturer: Puma

Goes one better than the 2016 predecessor as Puma probably took one look at Canterbury’s design and thought “Why don’t we make that, but better?” - whether or not the conversation was had, this was the result. The 2022 re-design of the 2002 strip didn’t cram everything into the top third of the jersey, which makes for a much more classic look. The green Warriors badge pops magnificently and in a weird way the Vodafone logo matches perfectly with the collar and sleeve trim.

Warriors 2022 Heritage.

5. 2012 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

Top-drawer stuff here. Where in the past rugby jerseys incorporating Māori designs can be chaotic or try to do too much, the “Pounamu” used varying tones of green to ensure that all the black line work is visible. Each time you look at it you notice something different. The Warriors logo on the puku section is a beautiful touch while being in keeping with the traditional design.

The 2012 "Pounamu" Heritage jersey. Photo / Getty Images

4. 2010 – Manufacturer: Canterbury

Not to be confused with the Awen Guttenbeil Testimonial of 2006, this is a perfect example of what I mean when I say less is more. One base colour, one design colour with some genuine thought and intent and what a result. Some may argue there is a bit too much going on but having a bit of empty space across the midrift gives a feel of the design trimming the jersey, rather than being plastered all over it.

Warriors 2010 Heritage jersey.

3. 2008 – Manufacturer: Puma

All teams had a heritage jersey in ‘08 to mark 100 years of the Australian Rugby League. The Warriors nodded to their jersey of eight years previous and Puma did a cracking job. The red is very full on but as a standalone jersey I like it when clubs move away from their traditional colours. If you’re looking for a jersey that captures the past perfectly, there are few better than this. Two of them you are about to read about, in fact.

2008's Warriors Heritage jersey.

2. 2005 – Manufacturer: Puma

The 10th Anniversary jersey. Almost a carbon copy of the 1995 original which is the most desired of all Warriors merchandise. Puma showed back nearly 20 years ago that there is a winning formula in trying to get a jersey as close to the one you’re replicating. One only needs to look at Warriors home jerseys throughout the years to see the impact a classic design like this has. Truly one for the ages.

2005 Heritage and 10th Anniversary jersey.

1. 2024 – Manufacturer: Dynasty Sport

We’ve arrived, the reason we are all here - the 2024 Warriors Heritage jersey. This one is a throwback to the 1995 away strip, just as popular and even rarer than the home. Dynasty started its tenure as Warriors manufacturer by showing it has had an ear listening to what fans are after; simple, elegant designs that remind you of the past. The collar brings a vintage feel to a 2020s jersey that many try to replicate, but few achieve. One NZ has no small part to play in taking this from a good attempt to one of the finest jerseys produced in recent times. By moving its logo to the back of the jersey and allowing “NZ Warriors” to be written across the front in the same DB Bitter-style font as this jersey’s older sibling, it has ensured this jersey becomes a classic.

Warriors 2024 Heritage jersey.

Will Toogood is an Online Sports Editor for the NZ Herald. He has previously worked for Newstalk ZB’s digital team and at Waiheke’s Gulf News, covering sports and events.